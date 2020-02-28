- We ask fans to share their favourite content each week
- The top five submissions are revealed here
- Share your stories each week using #WeLiveFootball
Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.
So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.
We begin with an ecstatic Marta celebrating Brazil's Carnival in style, followed by some of the week's headline-grabbers in women's football and a dramatic new MLS anthem. As always, it's all presented by our FIFA Fan Movement members.
Seleção Carnival
Of course the all-time leading goalscorer at the FIFA Women's World Cup™ was a fixture in her homeland's annual Carnival festival. Marta, joined by her mum, Orlando Pride team-mate Toni Pressley and coach Pia Sundhage, were honourees of a Samba School and paraded about on a football-themed float at the Rio Carnival this week. Ana Schuindt shows us that Brazil's fearless leader on the field also knows how to lead a party off it.
New dreamers at Old Trafford
The UEFA Women's EURO 2021 trophy is sure to be "coming home" at least in one sense, right Lindsay England? England will host the quadrennial continental competition next year. Earlier in the week, group stage venues were confirmed. The Lionesses kick off their tournament at Old Trafford on 7 July. "It doesn't get much bigger than managing your country at a home Euro," said head coach Phil Neville, "and to have the opportunity to do so at a stadium that holds so many memories for me is huge."
Zimmer scores with MLS
Two years after composing 'Living Football', the new Official FIFA Theme ahead of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™, Hans Zimmer has returned to the beautiful game. The legendary film composer who produced unforgettable soundtracks for The Lion King, Gladiator and more has now penned an anthem for USA's Major League Soccer. Give it a listen below, via Jewel Ramos.
Roar for four
Morocco won their fourth consecutive Union of North African Football Associations (UNAF) Women's Cup this past weekend, a feat that impressed Adeniyi Bameyi. The Moroccans finished the competition with the maximum 12 points from four matches, clinching the title on the penultimate matchday with a 2-0 triumph over Algeria.
Bordeaux doubleheader
French top-flight club Bordeaux are giving their fans a home double feature. The men and women will host Rennes and Metz, respectively on 15 March at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, a scheduling stroke of genius sure to please the Les marine et blanc faithful like it has Vanessa Tomaszewski.