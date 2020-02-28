We ask fans to share their favourite content each week

Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.

So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.

We begin with an ecstatic Marta celebrating Brazil's Carnival in style, followed by some of the week's headline-grabbers in women's football and a dramatic new MLS anthem. As always, it's all presented by our FIFA Fan Movement members.

Seleção Carnival

Of course the all-time leading goalscorer at the FIFA Women's World Cup™ was a fixture in her homeland's annual Carnival festival. Marta, joined by her mum, Orlando Pride team-mate Toni Pressley and coach Pia Sundhage, were honourees of a Samba School and paraded about on a football-themed float at the Rio Carnival this week. Ana Schuindt shows us that Brazil's fearless leader on the field also knows how to lead a party off it.