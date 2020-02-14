- We ask fans to share their favourite content each week
- The top five submissions are revealed here
- Share your stories each week using #WeLiveFootball
Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.
So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.
This week creative freestylers, a young pitch invader and the announcement of a world-class showdown captivated our FIFA Fan Movement members. Let's dive into to those stories and more.
New freestyle frontier
We begin with a freestyle football world champion so gifted, she doesn't even need a football. Liv Cooke's touch is stellar with a ball at her feet, but what about a cell phone? Or a plate of food? Jamir Valiyamannil from India helps us find out. Come for the touch tests, stay for the impressive feats from other freestylers involving staircases, bodies of water and more.
Matildas to meet champs
Sam Kerr and Megan Rapinoe. Australia and the United States. The video says it all. This week we learned that the reigning FIFA Women's World Cup™ champions will host the Matildas in April of this year, then travel to Australia for two games in 2021. Kerr, the all-time leading goalscorer in USA's National Women's Soccer League, is certainly comfortable playing there. Who's coming out on top? We can guess who Australia Fan Movement member Gabs Dracopoulos is rooting for.
Pint-sized pitch invader
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn't say no to this pitch invader who approached him at full time. After scoring a decisive late goal at Goodison Park, the English forward was applauding the home crowd before an audacious young fan took his chance. Even the steward cracked a smile, though the broadcast team have their suspicions about the invader's motivations! Thanks to Salvatore Attina for sharing.
FCB on Facebook
FC Barcelona Femeni are streaming live matches on their Facebook page, offering fans around the world an opportunity to see last season's UWCL runners-up in action. Fan Movement member Hezekiah Chigorimbo can watch Jenni Hermoso, Asisat Oshoala and Lieke Martens light it up all the way from Zimbabwe.
From Togo to Paraguay
Football has taken Emmanuel Adebayor around the world. From helping Togo qualify for the FIFA World Cup™ in 2006 to suiting up for clubs around Europe, the forward's latest challenge comes in South America. Asuncion's Olimpia welcomed Adebayor with open arms this week, a move that no doubt delighted Paraguayan Fan Movement member Lili Cantero.