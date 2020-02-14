We ask fans to share their favourite content each week

Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.

So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.

This week creative freestylers, a young pitch invader and the announcement of a world-class showdown captivated our FIFA Fan Movement members. Let's dive into to those stories and more.

New freestyle frontier

We begin with a freestyle football world champion so gifted, she doesn't even need a football. Liv Cooke's touch is stellar with a ball at her feet, but what about a cell phone? Or a plate of food? Jamir Valiyamannil from India helps us find out. Come for the touch tests, stay for the impressive feats from other freestylers involving staircases, bodies of water and more.