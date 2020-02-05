News Centre
News Centre

FIFA Futsal World Cup

Egypt and Morocco punch Africa's first tickets to Lithuania 2020

05 Feb 2020

Mizo of Egypt celebrates after Abdelranham Elashwal of Egypt opens the scoring during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Round of 16 match
© Getty Images
  • Egypt and Morocco become the first two teams from Africa to qualify for Lithuania 2020
  • The Pharaohs beat Libya 5-2 and Morocco thrash Angola 4-0 in Africa's semi-finals
  • Winner of Angola v Libya in match for third place will book Africa's final ticket

Egypt and Morocco advanced to the CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations final, after defeating Libya 5-2 and Angola 4-0 respectively in the semi-finals, to book their places at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020.

The Pharaohs will compete at the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the seventh consecutive edition. The three-time Futsal Africa Cup of Nations champions (1996, 2000, 2004) will face Morocco in Friday's final.

Morocco have now qualified for three consecutive Futsal World Cups after missing out on the first six editions. The Lions of the Atlas are Africa's reigning champions.

Egypt won all three of their group stage matches, defeating Guinea (9-0), Angola (3-0) and Mozambique (3-2) in Group B, before seeing off Libya in the semi-finals, while Morocco beat Libya (3-0), Equatorial Guinea (8-1) and Mauritius (3-0 due to cancellation) in Group A, before cruising past Angola in the final four.

The Pharaohs and the Lions of the Atlas will be joined at Lithuania 2020 by the winner of Friday's match for third place between Angola and Libya as Africa's representatives in the world finals.

