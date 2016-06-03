Celebrate the Copa America and EURO with FIFA Predictor

The next few weeks are a dream for football fans as the OFC Cup, Copa America 2016 Centenario and UEFA EURO 2016 take place simultaneously across three continents, ensuring some superstar football 24/7.

The OFC Cup concludes on 11 June, the tournament of the Americas runs from 3 to 26 June and the European showpiece runs from 10 June to 10 July. The winners of the Oceania and European tournaments will book their place at the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, while Chile have already booked their place in Russia by winning the Copa America 2015.

You can enhance your experience of the continental tournaments with our monthly FIFA Predictor game. With FIFA Predictor you simply predict the outcomes of matches from a daily menu and try to build the best winning streak. The player with the highest streak at the end of the month wins the monthly prize.

The monthly Predictor prize for June is a Mexico jersey signed by stars of El Tri's 2014 FIFA World Cup™ team. The July prize, meanwhile, is an Italy jersey signed by 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro.

Do your homework on the Copa America and EURO 2016 and you could be grabbing one of those prizes. Even better, if your streak is strong enough and remains unbeaten across the remaining monthly rounds for the remainder of the 2016 season, you could win our massive Grand Prize!