Brazil thrash Ecuador to book ticket to Lithuania 2020

A Seleção have qualified for every edition of the Futsal World Cup

Three more South American teams will qualify

Brazil thrashed Ecuador 11-0 to become the first team from South America to seal qualification to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020.

The hosts of South America's qualification tournament put in a flawless performance in Group A, defeating Colombia and Paraguay before the win over Ecuador. Brazil have booked their ticket to Lithuania 2020 and the continental semi-finals with a game to spare in the group stage.

There are four qualification slots from South America for Lithuania 2020, with the top two teams in Group A and Group B securing their places.

Five-time champions Brazil join Spain, who qualified yesterday, as the only teams to compete in every edition of the Futsal World Cup. If Argentina qualify, they too will join that elite group.

The FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 will be held from 12 September to 4 October in the host cities of Kaunas, Klaipeda and Vilnius.