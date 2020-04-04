Mosaad Aldossary staged a FIFA 2020 tournament

The tournament encouraged people to stay home to avoid coronavirus

Thibaut Courtois and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took part, 350,000 SAR raised “Different tools, same goal” was the slogan of the online FIFA 20 tournament staged by 2019 FIFA eWorld Cup runner-up and 2018 champion Mosaad 'Msdossary' Aldossary as part of the campaign aimed at encouraging people to 'stay at home' as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The virus has infected more than a million people worldwide and is currently presenting a huge challenge for people all around the globe. The initiative garnered a tremendous response from Arab and international footballers, most notably Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arab stars included Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning defender Djamel Benlamri, Saudi Arabia and Al Hilal legend Yasser Al Qahtani, UAE maestro Omar Abdulrahman and several other players from the Saudi Professional League.

Courtois falls to Al Suwailem, Albrikan defeats Aubemayang The tournament saw some intense and exciting competition. Standout matches included Al Saloom’s round-of sixteen 6-2 defeat of Omar Abdulrahman and former President of Al Nasr, Saud Al Suwailem’s 6-1 win over Courtois. Aubameyang beat Otaif and Yasser Al Qahtani respectively before Al-Nasr striker Feras Albrikan knocked him out in the semi-finals. Benlamri had earlier been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a poor internet connection, allowing Al Qahtani to move to the next round.

What a great performance! We would like to thank the best striker in the PL @Aubameyang7 for his participation! A very humble guy that always deserves the best! Once again, Thank you brother ❤️#بطوله_مساعد_الدوسري_للاعبين_١ #وقت_التحدي pic.twitter.com/e0go1n87tM — مساعد الدوسري (@Msdossary7) March 28, 2020

Albrikan crowned champion, charities the big winners Albrikan ultimately won the tournament after beating Saud Al Suwailem 5-1 in the final, and Aldossary said: "Congratulations to Feras Albrikan on winning the title of Msdossary7 Championship. He is talented and absolutely deserved to win.” Prior to the tournament kicking off, Aldossary had announced that revenues would go to good causes, and after the final he tweeted: "We got more than half a million views, and raised 350,000 riyals which will be donated to charities. Aldossary thanked all those who contributed to the campaign by taking part, saying, "I would like to thank all participants for their kind initiative and God knows that they only did so to make you happy and to do good."