Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia and Australia secure tickets to Tokyo 2020

Taeguk Warriors won AFC U-23 Championship marked by tight matches

Men’s Olympic Football Tournament to take place between 23 July and 8 August

A highly competitive 16-team AFC U-23 Championship concluded with Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia and Australia earning the right to join hosts Japan at the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.

Forty-four nations entered the race last March in the preliminary stage, with Korea Republic ultimately triumphing to earn their maiden AFC U-23 Championship crown in Thailand. This was only fourth iteration of the event and just the second to decide Olympic Games qualification. Asia’s participants were previously determined in recent decades via a traditional FIFA World Cup™ style qualifying campaign.

The tournament was marked by an enhanced level of competition, with only two of eight knockout-stage matches determined by more than one goal. More surprisingly, it was a similar scenario during the group stage, with only one of 24 matches featuring a winning margin of greater than two goals.

That trend remained until the final day with Korea Republic needing extra time to see off a resolute Saudi Arabia in the tournament decider. A day earlier, Australia secured the third ticket to Japan with a 1-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Perhaps the biggest shock of the tournament was Japan’s failure to reach the knockout stage, albeit with several key personnel absent. Though involvement at Tokyo 2020 was already assured as host nation, the ten-time Olympic participants surprisingly finished bottom of their group below Saudi Arabia, Syria and Qatar.

Meanwhile there was heartbreak for Uzbekistan who, much like their senior compatriots in recent World Cup campaigns, fell narrowly short of winning passage to the world stage. With maiden Olympic qualification twice up for grabs, the 2018 U-23 champions suffered tight 1-0 defeats against Saudi Arabia and Australia.