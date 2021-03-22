The Home of FIFA in Zurich will host the draws for the Olympic Football Tournaments on 21 April at 10:00 CET.

The countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is on again. The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced the postponement of the Games until 2021, but enthusiasm and excitement for the iconic event remain undimmed.

In less than a month’s time, the 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams will learn the identity of their opponents.

The two draws will be streamed live on the FIFA YouTube channel to allow all participants to follow proceedings from their home countries.

The draws will be conducted by Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, and Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments.

Speaking ahead of the draws, Bareman said: “The draws for the Men’s and Women’s Olympic Football Tournaments will provide a range of feelings and emotions, as the 28 qualified teams discover their pathway to glory and gold in Tokyo. As the Olympic Games approach, players, coaches and officials and their preparations will take a step closer following the draws, which represent a special and exciting milestone in men’s and women’s Olympic football history.”

Mikako Kotani, Tokyo 2020 Sports Director, added: “I am extremely thrilled that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Football Tournament draws are finally upon us – an exciting milestone in our preparations to host Olympic football once more after Tokyo 1964, as well as to welcome the women’s game to an Olympic Games in Japan for the first time.

"These extraordinary tournaments will stand out in our memories and this experience will be different from the past editions. As Tokyo 2020 Sports Director, I am so excited to welcome these tournaments to Japan and am firmly confident that they will leave everlasting memories in the hearts of Olympic fans and athletes across the globe. I wish all the teams involved the very best of luck. See you in Japan, this summer!”

The Japanese men’s team will be positioned as A1 in the procedure for the draw and the match schedule, while the Japanese women’s team will be drawn as E1 (see women's draw procedures).