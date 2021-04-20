- Group-stage draw for Tokyo 2020 this Wednesday 21 April
- 16 teams from men’s event to discover their opponents
- We highlight interesting facts and figures about the event
After a one-year delay, the Olympic Football Tournaments Tokyo 2020 reach another key milestone this Wednesday 21 April with the draw for the group stages. The 16 men’s sides and 12 women's teams will finally learn who they will compete against from 21 July to 7 August in Japan. From 10:00 CET, Samantha Johnson will present the draw live from FIFA headquarters in Zurich, where she will be joined by FIFA legends Lindsay Tarpley and Ryan Nelsen.
Fans around the world as well as team delegations can follow the draw live on the FIFA YouTube channel, Twitter (@FIFAcom), Facebook and Weibo. To set the scene, we have compiled an assortment of facts and figures related to the Men's Olympic Football Tournament. Click here for interesting stats from the women's event.
This year’s gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals contain recycled metals from old mobile phones and other small electronic devices. Over a period of two years, thousands of Japanese from all across the country donated more than 78,000 tons of electronic devices to be used in the manufacturing process.
minutes was how long Brazil's goalkeeper Weverton kept his goal intact at Rio 2016 – a record for the men’s event. The shot-stopper kept clean sheets against South Africa, Iraq, Denmark, Colombia and Honduras before conceding just under the hour mark in the final to Germany’s Max Meyer.
goals were scored at the men's tournament four years ago – also an Olympic record. Stars such as Landon Donovan, Samuel Eto'o, Patrick M'Boma, Hidetoshi Nakata, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, Xavi and record scorer Ivan Zamorano had contributed to the previous tournament record (103) set at Sydney 2000. At Rio 2016, the goals-per-game average was 3.25 compared with just 2.34 at Beijing 2008. Brazil scored 13 times on home soil to overtake Serbia (formerly Yugoslavia) on the list of teams with the most goals in the tournament’s history. A Seleção are now just one goal short of top-scorers Italy’s tally of 125.
The number of wins defending champions Brazil have enjoyed at the men’s tournament, a record for the event. Italy rank second with 32 triumphs.
years have passed since a European team last won the men's tournament. The stat is all the more incredible considering that Spain's victory in 1992, with a team containing the likes of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, was the 13th consecutive gold medal by a country from the Old Continent. After that, top place on the podium went to Nigeria, Cameroon, Argentina (twice), Mexico and most recently Brazil.
seconds was all it took Neymar to score the fastest goal in Olympic history in Brazil’s match against Honduras in 2016. Prior to that, the record was held by Mexico’s Oribe Peralta, who needed just 28 seconds to find the target in the final of the 2012 edition.
consecutive victories was what Argentina managed across the 2004 and 2008 editions. The sequence featured 28 goals for and just two against, earning La Albiceleste back-to-back gold medals.
The number of goals Germany scored without reply against Fiji during the group stage of Rio 2016, putting them fifth on the list of biggest winning-margins in the tournament’s history. It was also the first time in more than half a century that a team had won by more than nine goals at the event. The heaviest defeat of all time was Denmark's 17-1 demolition of France at the 1908 Olympiad.
With six medals, Brazil are the most decorated team in Olympic football history. So far, they have picked up one gold, three silvers and two bronzes in 14 participations.
Japan, with its long football tradition, has hosted several major international tournaments, including the 2002 FIFA World Cup™ and several editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™. And while the women's tournament is being held in the country for the first time this year, the men’s equivalent is returning there 57 years after Hungary took gold at the 1964 edition.
There will be no maiden appearances at this edition of the Men's Olympic Football Tournament, with all 16 teams having graced at least one previous competition. Romania, who last played in 1964 when the tournament was also staged in Tokyo, have endured the longest absence. The eastern Europeans achieved their best ever finish with 5th place in Japan after exiting in the first round in 1924 and 1952.