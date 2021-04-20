Group-stage draw for Tokyo 2020 this Wednesday 21 April

16 teams from men’s event to discover their opponents

We highlight interesting facts and figures about the event

After a one-year delay, the Olympic Football Tournaments Tokyo 2020 reach another key milestone this Wednesday 21 April with the draw for the group stages. The 16 men’s sides and 12 women's teams will finally learn who they will compete against from 21 July to 7 August in Japan. From 10:00 CET, Samantha Johnson will present the draw live from FIFA headquarters in Zurich, where she will be joined by FIFA legends Lindsay Tarpley and Ryan Nelsen.

Fans around the world as well as team delegations can follow the draw live on the FIFA YouTube channel, Twitter (@FIFAcom), Facebook and Weibo. To set the scene, we have compiled an assortment of facts and figures related to the Men's Olympic Football Tournament. Click here for interesting stats from the women's event.