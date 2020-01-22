Men's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020

23 July - 8 August

Men's Olympic Football Tournament

Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia secure Tokyo 2020 qualification 

22 Jan 2020

Korea Republic celebrate qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Men's Olympic Football Tournament
© AFC
  • Saudi Arabia and Korea Republic qualify for Tokyo 2020
  • One more berth on the line at AFC U-23 Championship
  • Men’s Olympic Football Tournament will begin on 23 July

Saudi Arabia and Korea Republic have become the first two Asian teams, after hosts Japan, to book their places at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.

The Green Falcons recorded a 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan to progress to the final of the AFC U-23 Championship Thailand 2020, with substitute Nasser Al Omran's deflected strike from outside the box on 88 minutes proving the difference.

It is the first time Saudi Arabia have qualified for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament since Atlanta 1996.

The Taegeuk Warriors of Korea Republic defeated Australia 2-0 in the day's later semi-final thanks to second-half goals from Kim Daewon and Lee Donggyeong.

The result secured Korea Republic's qualification in a ninth consecutive Men's Olympic Football Tournament.

One more Asian side will join Saudi Arabia, Korea Republic and hosts Japan: the winner of the third-place play-off between Australia and Uzbekistan on 25 January.

The Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 will begin on 23 July, with the gold medal match being played on 8 August at International Stadium Yokohama – the venue of the 2002 FIFA World Cup™ Final.

