Saudi Arabia and Korea Republic qualify for Tokyo 2020

One more berth on the line at AFC U-23 Championship

Men’s Olympic Football Tournament will begin on 23 July

Saudi Arabia and Korea Republic have become the first two Asian teams, after hosts Japan, to book their places at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.

The Green Falcons recorded a 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan to progress to the final of the AFC U-23 Championship Thailand 2020, with substitute Nasser Al Omran's deflected strike from outside the box on 88 minutes proving the difference.

It is the first time Saudi Arabia have qualified for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament since Atlanta 1996.