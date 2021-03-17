Randall Leal hoping for Olympic return for Costa Rica

Experience in Europe and USA a big help

"It’d be nice to qualify after so long"

Until the age of 12, football was pure fun for Costa Rica’s Randall Leal. His days revolved around about playing in his Moravian neighbourhood, receiving compliments from his friends on his impressive standard, then heading home to his parents’ very humble abode.

The changes then came thick and fast for the teenage Randall. First, his father gave him permission to finally try out for Deportivo Saprissa, where he would have to stay, and then he found out that there would be an addition to the family.

"When my brother came into the world, I was 14 and starting to play seriously. Back then my mum was 43, so the pregnancy had its risks. I told my parents that I was going to take care of them and my little brother, and that I was going to try twice as hard so we could improve our situation. We weren't a family with much money, so that was motivation to get ahead," he says in an exclusive interview with FIFA.com.

And thus far, Leal has delivered on that promise. And when things are not going well on the pitch, the 24-year-old works tirelessly and draws on his steely resolve, doing everything possible to turn things around.

It was no surprise then when the dedication he showed in his formative years earned him a coveted move to Europe at a very young age. "I left for Belgium at 18 to play for KV Mechelen, where I spent three years. The first went very well as I made my debut and got quite a bit of playing time. Then they extended my contract but, a week after I signed, a new coach was appointed. Things got tougher for me then and I didn't do so well."

"That said, I wanted to stay at the club and keep learning. The things I could learn there, I wasn't going to pick up in Costa Rica, so I stayed another couple of years. Sometimes people imagine that because you go to Europe, everything is perfect. But no, it was complicated. And I was suffering in silence, because I didn't want to worry my parents. Especially my mum, because she said she’d clean houses to have have money for me to come back. However, my dad always handled the situation well and gave me the strength to persevere."

After three seasons, Leal understood it was time to come back. Times had changed and it was now or never:

"I wanted to go back to Costa Rica because by that time the team had played at the World Cup in Russia and the talk was of rebuilding and bringing through a new generation of players. So I wanted to go back to Saprissa to be closer to the national team. And it was a good decision: I did well when I returned and got called up to the Tico squad."