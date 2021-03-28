- Honduras become first team from Concacaf to book Tokyo 2020 ticket
- Mexico joined them with victory over Canada
- Pair won semi-finals of eight-nation Concacaf tournament
Honduras booked a place in the Men's Olympic Football Tournament for the fourth consecutive time after edging USA 2-1 in the Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-final on Sunday.
Juan Carlos Obregon Jr put Los Catrachos in front right before the half-time whistle with a determined finish, scrambling the ball over the line with his knee.
Luis Palma doubled the Hondurans' lead right on the other side of the break. The midfielder pounced on a slow clearance from his former club team-mate at Real Monarchs, US keeper David Ochoa, and his block ricocheted directly into the goal.
Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back for the US five minutes later with a superb strike, a thunderbolt into the top corner from over 20 yards out, but it wasn't enough for the Stars and Stripes, who miss out on the Olympics for the third consecutive time.
Later in the matchday, Mexico completed the 16-nation men's tournament field for Tokyo 2020 with a 2-0 win over Canada.
Uriel Antuna scored on 57 minutes taking advantage of a misplaced pass in defence with Carlos Rodriguez providing the assist. Eight minutes later the result was assured with a thumping header from Johan Vasquez eventually going in.
Tokyo 2020 will be a third successive appearance for Mexico who were gold medal winners at London 2012.
