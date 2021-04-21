Men's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020

Men's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020

22 July - 7 August 2021

Olympic Football Tournaments

Relive the Tokyo 2020 official draws

(FIFA.com)

21 Apr 2021

The countdown to Tokyo 2020 is on. On 21 April at 10:00 CET, FIFA hosted the Olympic Football Tournament draws in Zurich, Switzerland.

Fans around the world and the team delegations could follow the draws here on FIFA.com, on the FIFA YouTube channel, Twitter (@FIFA.com), Facebook, Weibo and WeChat (FIFAOfficial).

The live-streamed show was hosted by British TV presenter and journalist, Samantha Johnson, current sports anchor and correspondent for TRT World, based in Istanbul. She was joined by Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments, and Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, who conducted the men’s and women’s draws respectively.

Jaime Yarza and Sarai Bareman were assisted by two FIFA Legends: Lindsay Tarpley, member of the USA women’s national team and two-time Olympic gold medallist (Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008), and Ryan Nelsen, captain of the New Zealand Olympic squad in 2008 and London 2012.

