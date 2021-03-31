Mexico win Concacaf Olympic qualifying competition for third consecutive time

El Tri will look to replicate London 2012 triumph in Tokyo

Men's Olympic Football Tournament to take place from 22 July to 7 August

For the third consecutive time Honduras and Mexico will represent the North, Central America and Caribbean region at the Men's Olympic Football Tournament. And just like London 2012 and Rio 2016 Mexico will be competing on the global stage as the kings of Concacaf.

Mexico will be looking to repeat their 2012 triumph when the likes of Oribe Peralta, Marco Fabian, Raul Jimenez, Hector Herrera and Javier Aquino led El Tri to the gold medal at Wembley, the region's first top-of-the-podium finish.

Honduras qualified by defeating the USA 2-1 in the qualifying competition's semi-finals, and while the Stars & Stripes rue a third consecutive failure to make the Olympics, Los Catrachos cement their status as perennial competitors at this level. Mexico beat Canada 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Final

Mexico 1-1 (5-4 pens) Honduras