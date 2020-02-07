Two-time Olympic gold medal winners Argentina qualify for Tokyo 2020

Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay remain in the race

A win for Brazil in Sunday’s final round will see the 2016 gold medallists qualify

Argentina are the first South American nation to qualify for the 2020 Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.

The 2004 and 2008 gold medallists won their way through to Tokyo with a match to spare after securing a 2-1 victory over Colombia in Bucaramanga on Thursday.

Goals early in the second half from Agustin Urzi and Nehuen Perez were enough to lift Argentina to victory.

The earlier match between Brazil and Uruguay ended in a 1-1 draw.

Argentina leads the group with six points ahead of Brazil (2 points), Colombia (1) and Uruguay (1).

Reigning gold medallists Brazil require a win in Sunday’s final round to guarantee a fourth successive qualification.