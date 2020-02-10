La Albiceleste win Olympic qualifying competition for the fifth time

A Canarinha will defend their Olympic title at Tokyo 2020

Men's Olympic Football Tournament will be played from 23 July to 8 August

Impressive winners of the CONMEBOL Olympic qualifying competition, Argentina will be joined at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 by runners-up Brazil.

La Albiceleste sealed the continental crown and their ticket to Japan with a game to spare, while A Canarinha only made sure of their place when beating the Argentinians in their final match. The Brazilians will now look to defend the Olympic title they won at Rio 2016.

Brazil’s defeat of their neighbours ended the hopes of Uruguay, who had given themselves a chance of making it to Tokyo with victory over hosts Colombia.

Final standings