23 July - 8 August

Men's Olympic Football Tournament

Argentina point way to Tokyo as Brazil follow

(FIFA.com)

10 Feb 2020

Argentina celebrates winning the U23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament 
© imago images
  • La Albiceleste win Olympic qualifying competition for the fifth time
  • A Canarinha will defend their Olympic title at Tokyo 2020
  • Men's Olympic Football Tournament will be played from 23 July to 8 August

Impressive winners of the CONMEBOL Olympic qualifying competition, Argentina will be joined at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 by runners-up Brazil.

La Albiceleste sealed the continental crown and their ticket to Japan with a game to spare, while A Canarinha only made sure of their place when beating the Argentinians in their final match. The Brazilians will now look to defend the Olympic title they won at Rio 2016.

Brazil’s defeat of their neighbours ended the hopes of Uruguay, who had given themselves a chance of making it to Tokyo with victory over hosts Colombia.

Final standings

Team Points
Argentina 6
Brazil 5
Uruguay 4
Colombia 1

CONMEBOL Preolimpico Colombia 2020 (Men's Olympic qualification tournament)

  • Matheus Cunha (R) of Brazil celebrates a goal during 

    Matheus Cunha (R) of Brazil celebrates a goal during 

    10 Feb 2020

    Matheus Cunha (R) of Brazil celebrates a goal during the South American Soccer U-23 Tournament match between Argentina and Brazil at Alfonso Lopez stadium in Bucaramanga Colombia, 09 February 2020.

    © imago images

  • Claudio Bravo (R) of Argentina plays a ball with Pedro Delmino of Brazil 

    Claudio Bravo (R) of Argentina plays a ball with Pedro Delmino of Brazil 

    10 Feb 2020

    Claudio Bravo (R) of Argentina plays a ball with Pedro Delmino of Brazil during the South American Soccer U-23 Tournament match between Argentina and Brazil at Alfonso Lopez stadium in Bucaramanga Colombia, 09 February 2020.

    © imago images

  • Argentina celebrates winning the U23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament 

    Argentina celebrates winning the U23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament 

    10 Feb 2020

    Argentina players celebrate with the U23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament champions trophy after their match against Brazil at Alfonso Lopez stadium in Bucaramanga Colombia, 09 February 2020.

    © imago images

  • Juan Sanabria (C) of Uruguay celebrates with his teammates 

    Juan Sanabria (C) of Uruguay celebrates with his teammates 

    10 Feb 2020

    Juan Sanabria (C) of Uruguay celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the South American Soccer U-23 Tournament match between Colombia and Uruguay, at Alfonso Lopez stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia, 09 February 2020.

    © imago images

  • Eddie Segura of Colombia vies for the ball with Emanuel Gularte of Uruguay 

    Eddie Segura of Colombia vies for the ball with Emanuel Gularte of Uruguay 

    10 Feb 2020

    Eddie Segura (C) of Colombia vies for the ball with Emanuel Gularte (L) of Uruguay during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament match between Colombia and Uruguay, at Alfonso Lopez stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia, 09 February 2020.

    © imago images

  • Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates

    Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates

    04 Feb 2020

    Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates after scoirng during the South American Soccer U-23 Tournament match between Argentina and Uruguay, at Alfonso Lopez stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia, 03 February 2020.

  • Matheus Souza (R) of Brazil vies for the ball with Juan Sanabria (C) of Uruguay during a U23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament final phase match

    Matheus Souza (R) of Brazil vies for the ball with Juan Sanabria (C) of Uruguay during a U23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament final phase match

    07 Feb 2020

    Matheus Souza (R) of Brazil vies for the ball with Juan Sanabria (C) of Uruguay during a U23 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament final phase match between Brazil and Uruguay, at the Alfonso Lopez stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia, 06 February 2020. (imago images / Agencia EFE)

    © imago images

  Jorge Carrascal (R) of Colombia celebrates after scoring during the South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group A match between Colombia and Ecuador, at Centenario stadium in Armenia, Colombia, 21 January 2019.

    Jorge Carrascal (R) of Colombia celebrates after scoring during the South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group A match between Colombia and Ecuador

    23 Jan 2020

    Jorge Carrascal (R) of Colombia celebrates after scoring during the South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group A match between Colombia and Ecuador, at Centenario stadium in Armenia, Colombia, 21 January 2019. South American Soccer U-23 Tournament (imago/EFE)

    © imago images

  • Nicolas Benedetti (R) of Colombia vies for the ball with Iago Amaral of Brazil

    Nicolas Benedetti (R) of Colombia vies for the ball with Iago Amaral of Brazil

    04 Feb 2020

    Nicolas Benedetti (R) of Colombia vies for the ball with Iago Amaral of Brazil during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament match between Colombia and Brazil at Alfonso Lopez stadium in Bucaramanga Colombia, 03 February 2020.

    © imago images

  • Adolfo Gaich (R) of Argentina vies for the ball with Ignacio de Arrubarrena

    Adolfo Gaich (R) of Argentina vies for the ball with Ignacio de Arrubarrena

    04 Feb 2020

    Adolfo Gaich (R) of Argentina vies for the ball with Ignacio de Arrubarrena goalkeeper of Uruguay during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament match between Argentina and Uruguay, at Alfonso Lopez stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia, 03 February 2020.

    © imago images

  • Edwin Herrera (L) of Colombia vies for the ball with Camilo Moya of Chile 

    Edwin Herrera (L) of Colombia vies for the ball with Camilo Moya of Chile 

    31 Jan 2020

    Edwin Herrera (L) of Colombia vies for the ball with Camilo Moya of Chile during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group A match between Colombia and Chile, at Hernan Ramirez Villegas stadium in Pereira, Colombia, 30 January 2020.

    © imago images

  • Eduardo Rabanal (L) of Peru vies for the ball with Santiago Rodriguez of Uruguay during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group B match

    Eduardo Rabanal (L) of Peru vies for the ball with Santiago Rodriguez of Uruguay during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group B match

    29 Jan 2020

    Eduardo Rabanal (L) of Peru vies for the ball with Santiago Rodriguez of Uruguay during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group B match between Peru and Uruguay, at Centenario stadium in Armenia, Colombia, 28 January 2020 (imago/EFE)

    © imago images

  • Federico Zaracho (R) of Argentina vies for the ball with Jackson Porozo of Ecuador during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group A match

    Federico Zaracho (R) of Argentina vies for the ball with Jackson Porozo of Ecuador during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group A match

    28 Jan 2020

    Federico Zaracho (R) of Argentina vies for the ball with Jackson Porozo of Ecuador during their South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group A match between Argentina and Ecuador, at Hernan Ramirez Villegas stadium in Pereira, Colombia, 27 January 2020. (imago/EFE).

    © imago images

  • Matheus Cunha (L) of Brazil celebrates after scoring

    Matheus Cunha (L) of Brazil celebrates after scoring

    23 Jan 2020

    Matheus Cunha (L) of Brazil celebrates after scoring with teammate Paulo Sampaio during the South American Soccer U-23 Tournament group B match between Brazil and Uruguay, at Hernan Ramirez Villegas stadium in Pereira, Colombia, 22 January 2019.

    © imago images

No stopping Argentina

After falling behind to the hosts in their opening match, Argentina turned the game around to record a narrow win. Composed from that point on, they showed both individual and collective strengths and were a cut above their opponents.

Fernando Batista’s side topped their group with a perfect record and maintained their momentum in the final phase, where they beat Uruguay and Ecuador to make sure of their fifth title in the competition and a place in Tokyo with one match still to play.

Not even defeat to Brazil in their final outing could take the gloss off a campaign in which goalkeeper Facundo Cambeses excelled along with central defender Nehuen Perez, midfielders Alexis MacAllister and Julian Alvarez, and forward Adolfo Gaich.

  • The stat — Argentina are set to make their ninth appearance at the Olympics, where they have won two gold medals (2004 and 2008) and two silvers (1928 and 1996).

Brazil's perseverance pays off

Brazil were nothing if not practical, doing what they had to do at both ends of the pitch and ending the tournament as the only unbeaten team.

Narrow wins over Peru and Paraguay and two more comfortable victories over Uruguay and Bolivia took them through the group phase safely enough, though they were made to work much harder in the final round.

Back-to-back draws left them needing to beat Argentina in their final match to make it to Tokyo. They were equal to the task, however, easing to a 3-0 win and having the added satisfaction of depriving their old foes of their unbeaten record. 

Andre Jardine’s team boasted several standout performers, among them front men Matheus Cunha – the tournament’s leading goalscorer with five – and Paulinho, who scored three and served up three assists. Midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Matheus Henrique also impressed.

  • The stat — Tokyo 2020 will be Brazil’s 14th visit to the Olympics. Gold medallists in 2016, they have also won three silvers (1984, 1988 and 2012) and two bronzes (1996 and 2008).

