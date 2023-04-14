Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Abu Nayeem Shohag

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has sanctioned Mr Abu Nayeem Shohag, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and former member of the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber.

Mr Shohag has been issued with a two-year ban from taking part in all football-related activities and ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 for having used false and/or falsified documents to justify payments made by the BFF with FIFA funds.

In addition to the evidence collected during the investigations conducted by the investigatory chamber in the applicable proceedings, the adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied, after having conducted a hearing and upon careful analysis of the evidence presented before it, that Mr Shohag had breached articles 13 (General duties), 15 (Duty of loyalty) and 24 (Forgery and falsification) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2020 edition.