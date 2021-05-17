With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly behind us, resilient, sustainable new approaches and ways of thinking are coming to the fore. How can we apply these insights to compliance? The 3rd FIFA Compliance Summit presented best-practice tools with which to help build modern compliance programmes, including the FIFA Compliance Handbook. In 2022, we went ”Beyond Best Practice”, inviting participants to look at compliance in a different way. How can we expand best practice policy so that it is embedded as a shared mindset and culture, bearing in mind the wide variety that exists in terms of access to resources? With a line-up of renowned international speakers, the fourth FIFA Compliance Summit explored all of these topics and more. All main sessions were live-streamed to the public via FIFA.com.