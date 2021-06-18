According to article 51 paragraph 7 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the FIFA secretariat publishes decisions issued by the FIFA judicial bodies. Where such a decision contains confidential information, FIFA may decide, ex officio or at the request of a party, to publish an anonymised or a redacted version.
The following decisions have been notified by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee since 1 January 2019. FIFA publishes all decisions rendered with grounds by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. Decisions without grounds are published in a separate and combined document produced by the FIFA Secretariat.
New decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee are uploaded every four months.
Latest update: 1 February 2024.
* Decisions pending before the FIFA Appeal Committee ** Decisions pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sport
Date Range:
All