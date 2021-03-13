FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™

FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™

12 September - 3 October

FIFA Futsal World Cup

Volunteers sought for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021

13 Mar 2021

FIFA volunteers

Are you interested in new experiences and meeting new people? Do you want to learn more about futsal?

If so, volunteering at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ is for you!

We are actively recruiting volunteers for this tournament, which will take place from 12 September to 3 October 2021 in Kaunas, Vilnus and Klaipeda.

We are seeking volunteers to join our various departments, including accreditation, spectator services, transport, and volunteer management. All levels of experience are welcome. Head over to the FIFA Volunteer platform to find out about the different roles available.

We look forward to receiving your application.

Event information

The FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ will take place from 12 September to 3 October 2021.

The venues will be Kaunas, Vilnius and Klaipeda.

As the event will take place in Lithuania, it will be an advantage if you can speak Lithuanian, as only a small number of roles will not require fluency in Lithuanian.

Application information

Applications will be accepted until August.

If your application fits our requirements, you will receive an email confirming that you are eligible to participate for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021.

We look forward to receiving your application.

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

Justinas Zagurskas

FIFA Futsal World Cup

Zagurskas: Futsal World Cup a significant event for Lithuania 

02 Jan 2021

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and FIFA Futsal World Cup trophies.

FIFA Council

Bureau of the FIFA Council decisions on FIFA events

12 May 2020

Qatar inaugurates fourth FIFA World Cup 2022 venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

World Football

Feast of football awaits in 2021

01 Jan 2021

FFWC Mascot Launch

FIFA Futsal World Cup

Dancing stork debuts as FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ mascot

21 Sep 2020