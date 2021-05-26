Thailand and Vietnam join IR Iran, Uzbekistan and Japan as Asia's representatives

Thailand defeated Iraq, while Vietnam prevailed against Lebanon

All 24 participants at this year’s Futsal World Cup now known The list of teams taking part in the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ is now complete. With the conclusion of the Asian play-offs involving Thailand, Iraq, Vietnam and Lebanon, the identity of the 24 teams that will compete for the global title from 12 September is now known. And while Thailand comfortably came through their showdown with Iraq, the clash of Vietnam and Lebanon was a nail-biting affair, which eventually went the way of the Vietnamese on away goals. First legs Iraq 2-7 Thailand

Vietnam 0-0 Lebanon Second legs Thailand 4-0 Iraq

Lebanon 1-1 Vietnam

The qualified teams Thailand 2012 World Cup hosts Thailand held the upper hand in both games, securing their sixth World Cup appearance courtesy of 7-2 and 4-0 wins. The Thais underlined their standing as a powerhouse in the region and have now qualified for every World Cup since 2000. Both legs took place at the Khor Fakkan Futsal Club Arena in the United Arab Emirates. Thailand coach Jose Maria Mendes, better known as Pupis, left nothing to chance and started both legs with his strongest quintet, including their influential captain Kritsada Wongkaew and Muhammad Ousmanmusa. The experienced duo duly delivered, finding the net in both games.

Vietnam Vietnam and Lebanon also played their games at the same venue in the UAE. After a scoreless draw in the first leg, the southeast Asians grabbed the region’s final World Cup ticket on away goals after the second leg finished 1-1. Both games were tight affairs. Vietnam coach Pham Minh Giang relied mostly on players from Thai Son Nam, the Vietnamese club that were runners-up at the 2018 AFC Futsal Club Championship, while most of Lebanon's squad came from Bank of Beirut, which finished third in the aforementioned tournament. In the second leg, Vietnam went in front thanks to Chau Doan Phat and, while Ali Tneich equalised for the West Asians, it was not enough to earn them a maiden appearance on the world stage. It was the Vietnamese who were celebrating at the final whistle after securing only the second ever World Cup participation.

FT: LBN 🇱🇧 1 - 1 🇻🇳 VIE



