Serbia become the last European qualifier for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Lazarevic was their hat-trick hero as Finland pushed them all the way

Serbia will make their second appearance in the global finals

Serbia overcame a stern test from Finland to become the final European qualifiers for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™.

The Serbians won the first leg 1-0, and a 5-5 draw in today’s return proved just enough. Lazarevic was Serbia’s hero, hitting a hat-trick, with Prsic and Stojkovicdic also on target.

Serbia will now play at their second Futsal World Cup. They reached the Round of 16 at Thailand 2012, but fell to Argentina.

Lithuania 2021 begins on 12 September and will conclude on 3 October. The qualifiers thus far are as follows:

AFC: TBD

CAF: Angola, Egypt, Morocco

Concacaf: TBD

CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela

OFC: Solomon Islands

UEFA: Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain.