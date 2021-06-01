FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™

FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™

12 September - 3 October

FIFA Futsal World Cup

Relive the Futsal World Cup draw

(FIFA.com)

01 Jun 2021

The countdown to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ reached an important milestone today with the official draw taking place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

The draw was attended by futsal legend Kike and one of Lithuania’s all-time footballing greats Edgaras Jankauskas.

Draw results

The 24 participating teams

The following 24 countries will take part in the tournament: Lithuania (hosts), Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Football Union of Russia (RFU)*, Egypt, Guatemala, IR Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Solomon Islands, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Czech Republic, USA, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Venezuela.

See also

Draw Procedures: FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™

Teams’ pot allocation

The 24 participating teams were divided into the following four pots of six based on their ranking from recent match results:

Pot 1: Lithuania, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, RFU*, Portugal

Pot 2: IR Iran, Paraguay, Egypt, Costa Rica, Thailand, Czech Republic

Pot 3: Solomon Islands, Japan, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Panama

Pot 4: Morocco, Vietnam, USA, Uzbekistan, Angola, Venezuela

*Football Union of Russia, being the member association of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and a December 2020 decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, this team will participate in the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ as neutral athletes of its national sports federation.

June 1: FFWC Draw

1 / 27
Key match dates

  • Opening game: 12 September
  • Round of 16: 22, 23 and 24 September
  • Quarter-finals: 26 and 27 September
  • Semi-finals: 29 and 30 September
  • Match for third/fourth place and final: 3 October

See also

FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021: Match Schedule

