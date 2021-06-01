FIFA Futsal World Cup
Relive the Futsal World Cup draw
01 Jun 2021
The countdown to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ reached an important milestone today with the official draw taking place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich.
The draw was attended by futsal legend Kike and one of Lithuania’s all-time footballing greats Edgaras Jankauskas.
Draw results
The 24 participating teams
The following 24 countries will take part in the tournament: Lithuania (hosts), Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Football Union of Russia (RFU)*, Egypt, Guatemala, IR Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Solomon Islands, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Czech Republic, USA, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Venezuela.
Teams’ pot allocation
The 24 participating teams were divided into the following four pots of six based on their ranking from recent match results:
Pot 1: Lithuania, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, RFU*, Portugal
Pot 2: IR Iran, Paraguay, Egypt, Costa Rica, Thailand, Czech Republic
Pot 3: Solomon Islands, Japan, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Panama
Pot 4: Morocco, Vietnam, USA, Uzbekistan, Angola, Venezuela
*Football Union of Russia, being the member association of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and a December 2020 decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, this team will participate in the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ as neutral athletes of its national sports federation.
Key match dates
- Opening game: 12 September
- Round of 16: 22, 23 and 24 September
- Quarter-finals: 26 and 27 September
- Semi-finals: 29 and 30 September
- Match for third/fourth place and final: 3 October