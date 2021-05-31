Futsal legend Kike and Lithuanian football great Edgaras Jankauskas will help decide the fate of the 24 FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ contenders as they join the stage for the Official Draw at the Home of FIFA on 1 June. Kike, a FIFA Futsal World Cup™ two-time winner with Spain in 2000 and 2004, and Edgaras Jankauskas, the first Lithuanian footballer to ever win the UEFA Champions League in 2004, will be the draw assistants for the ceremony scheduled at 17:00 CET at the Home of FIFA in Zurich. “The FIFA Futsal World Cup is the event all best futsal players in the world want to compete in. I have amazing memories of the four FIFA Futsal World Cups I played in for Spain. Especially in 2000 and 2004 when we won both editions. For the competition to return to Europe after more than 20 years is fantastic and I am sure European fans will really embrace it,” says Kike.

“It is very exciting for Lithuania to host a FIFA tournament for the very first time. It is a big deal for our country and a great honour. I am sure that Lithuanian fans will fall in love with futsal after seeing the best players competing in the Futsal World Cup. It is also a great feeling for the national futsal team to be able to play at home in such an important competition. I really look forward to the action,” comments Jankauskas.

