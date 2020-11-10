The UEFA play-offs decide the last two World Cup tickets for Europe

Czech Republic became the 14th team to qualify for the World Cup in Lithuania

Finland and Serbia will play for the continent's last ticket on offer

Czech Republic beat Croatia on penalties in the second leg of the UEFA play-offs to become the 14th team to qualify for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™. In the other play-off match Serbia beat Finland 1-0 in the first leg. The second leg was postponed due to COVID-19 complications. The Futsal World Cup will be held next year from 12 September to 3 October.

Second leg: Czech Republic 2:2 (Czech Republic win 6-5 penalties) Croatia

First leg: Croatia 2:2 Czech Republic

The Czechs came from behind twice to defeat Croatia on home ground in Brno. Both teams missed possible winning goals before Jiri Vokoun converted the Czechs' winning penalty.

Czech Republic took part in the World Cup in 2004, 2008 and 2012 and fell to defeat against Croatia 7-6 in the decisive qualifying match in 2000.