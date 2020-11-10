- The UEFA play-offs decide the last two World Cup tickets for Europe
- Czech Republic became the 14th team to qualify for the World Cup in Lithuania
- Finland and Serbia will play for the continent's last ticket on offer
Czech Republic beat Croatia on penalties in the second leg of the UEFA play-offs to become the 14th team to qualify for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™. In the other play-off match Serbia beat Finland 1-0 in the first leg. The second leg was postponed due to COVID-19 complications. The Futsal World Cup will be held next year from 12 September to 3 October.
Second leg: Czech Republic 2:2 (Czech Republic win 6-5 penalties) Croatia
First leg: Croatia 2:2 Czech Republic
The Czechs came from behind twice to defeat Croatia on home ground in Brno. Both teams missed possible winning goals before Jiri Vokoun converted the Czechs' winning penalty.
Czech Republic took part in the World Cup in 2004, 2008 and 2012 and fell to defeat against Croatia 7-6 in the decisive qualifying match in 2000.
First leg: Serbia 1:0 Finland
Marko Prsic decided the first leg for the Serbs with the only goal. The second leg, scheduled for 10 November, was postponed due to COVID-19.
The FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania will start on 12 September 2021 and the new world champion will be crowned on 3 October.
The following 14 teams have qualified:
AFC: Qualified teams still to be determined
CAF: Angola, Egypt, Morocco
Concacaf: Qualified teams still to be determined
CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela
OFC: Solomon Islands
UEFA: Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain