FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

Teams around the world turning to FIFA 20 to help those hit by football's widespread shutdown

Tournament organised by Leyton Orient kicks off after sparking huge interest

Money raised will support English Football League clubs and help tackle COVID-19

Although football is unfortunately on hold almost everywhere right now for obvious reasons, this has simply prompted many footballers to put their creativity to use in other ways – from toilet paper keepy-up challenges on Instagram and Twitter to posting their own favourite goals. Meanwhile, FIFA has decided to bring some classic matches into your living room with #WorldCupAtHome.

English fourth-tier side Leyton Orient came up with one particular idea that spread like wildfire. They issued a worldwide call to start a virtual football tournament on FIFA 20 that any club could sign up for. They were not planning to put on a professional or ranked eSports event – instead, they wanted a player, employee or fan of each club to throw their hat into the ring. Although the tournament was initially meant to include 64 entrants, that figure has been expanded to 128 teams, who will face each other in this knockout competition from Sunday evening onwards.

Reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City will battle it out against lower-league clubs from as far afield as North America, Australia and Africa. The organisers even wasted no time in finding an appropriate name for the event: Ultimate QuaranTeam.