FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

Twenty-four of the planet’s leading sides will descend on Milan, Italy for the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™, the pinnacle event of club team-based EA SPORTS FIFA.
And you can see it all unfold on FIFA Digital’s platforms.
When not watching the pulsating three-day event via live streams on FIFA.gg, FIFA.com, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube, you'll have an 'access all areas' pass with our Instagram Stories on @FIFAWorldCup – giving you a unique insight into one of the biggest FIFA majors of the season.
Don't forget to join the conversation by using #FIFAeClubWorldCup!
Where to watch
FIFA's and EA SPORTS' channels:
Broadcasters
|Channel
|Territory
|Astro eGG Network
|Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, lndonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Australia
|Charlton
|Israel
|ES1
|France
|Mediapro
|Spain
|Sky Italy
|Italy
|Sport1
|Germany, Austria and Switzerland
|SRG
|Switzerland
|TVP
|Poland
When
- Friday 7 February | Round 1-3 Group stage
- Saturday 8 February | Round 4-5 Group stage and Round of 16
- Friday 9 February | Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final
Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D
Broadcast team
As ever, familiar faces will be leading the eClub World Cup broadcast coverage. Hosts Julia Hardy and Spencer Owen – aka 'SpencerFC' – will be providing their insightful FIFA knowledge to viewers, while Mark 'Onset' Hatcher, Dan Gaskin, Richard Buckley and Brandon Smith will be bringing the action to life through commentary.
Follow the build-up
Before the action gets under way on 7 February, don’t forget that we’ll be bringing you features, videos, interviews and a host of activations on our social channels.
