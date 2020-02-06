FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 to take place 7-9 February

Watch the Milan-hosted tournament live with FIFA Digital

Our social channels will keep you updated before, during and after

Twenty-four of the planet’s leading sides will descend on Milan, Italy for the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™, the pinnacle event of club team-based EA SPORTS FIFA.

And you can see it all unfold on FIFA Digital’s platforms.

When not watching the pulsating three-day event via live streams on FIFA.gg, FIFA.com, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube, you'll have an 'access all areas' pass with our Instagram Stories on @FIFAWorldCup – giving you a unique insight into one of the biggest FIFA majors of the season.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ll be bringing you exclusive photos, videos and interactions on @FIFAeWorldCup Twitter. Don’t forget to join the conversation by using #FIFAeClubWorldCup!

Where to watch

FIFA's and EA SPORTS' channels: