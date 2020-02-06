FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

Where to watch the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

06 Feb 2020

Host Spencer Owen (L) interviews Nicolas Villalba (C) and Donovan Hunt (R) of KiNG eSports
© Getty Images
  • FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 to take place 7-9 February
  • Watch the Milan-hosted tournament live with FIFA Digital
  • Our social channels will keep you updated before, during and after

Twenty-four of the planet’s leading sides will descend on Milan, Italy for the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™, the pinnacle event of club team-based EA SPORTS FIFA.

And you can see it all unfold on FIFA Digital’s platforms.

When not watching the pulsating three-day event via live streams on FIFA.gg, FIFA.com, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube, you'll have an 'access all areas' pass with our Instagram Stories on @FIFAWorldCup – giving you a unique insight into one of the biggest FIFA majors of the season.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ll be bringing you exclusive photos, videos and interactions on @FIFAeWorldCup Twitter. Don’t forget to join the conversation by using #FIFAeClubWorldCup!

Where to watch

FIFA's and EA SPORTS' channels:

Broadcasters﻿

Channel Territory
Astro eGG Network Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, lndonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Australia
Charlton Israel
ES1 France
Mediapro Spain
Sky Italy Italy
Sport1 Germany, Austria and Switzerland
SRG Switzerland
TVP Poland
When

  • Friday 7 February | Round 1-3 Group stage
  • Saturday 8 February | Round 4-5 Group stage and Round of 16
  • Friday 9 February | Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D

FIFA eClub World Cup schedule

Broadcast team

As ever, familiar faces will be leading the eClub World Cup broadcast coverage. Hosts Julia Hardy and Spencer Owen – aka 'SpencerFC' – will be providing their insightful FIFA knowledge to viewers, while Mark 'Onset' Hatcher, Dan Gaskin, Richard Buckley and Brandon Smith will be bringing the action to life through commentary.

Follow the build-up

Before the action gets under way on 7 February, don’t forget that we’ll be bringing you features, videos, interviews and a host of activations on our social channels.

Follow all the build-up on FIFA.com and our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social channels. Join in the conversation using #FIFAeClubWorldCup.

