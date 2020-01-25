FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

- Club team event being held from 7-9 February in Milan
- Qualifying saw new records broken and former champions fail to qualify
- Ten interesting facts and figures about the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
For the first time in FIFA eClub World Cup history, the event will not feature record-breaking Brondby IF, who took the title in the first two years that the tournament was held and also featured in 2019. This year, they went out in online qualifying.
As it happens, none of the previous teams that have won the competition have qualified for this year’s event, but the two reigning FIFA eClub World Cup winning-players will be present. Last year, 'Nicolas99FC' and 'Tekkz' scooped the title while representing KiNG eSports. They both return this year but on different teams.
There have been three previous editions of the FIFA eClub World Cup, with this year’s event in Milan set to be the fourth. After Brondby IF won the first two events, last year it was KiNG eSports who took the title. With neither of those two teams present at this February’s tournament, we will have a new champion at the 2020 edition.
No fewer than four teams who started off in Tier 3 – the lowest of the qualifying levels – managed to reach the event. FNATIC, LOSC eSports, Nordavind and Team QLASH all made it up through the various tiers to achieve this feat and qualify for the fourth edition of the event.
Eight of the 24 teams at this year’s event already have FIFA eClub World Cup experience. This will be Manchester City’s third appearance at the tournament, equalling the record of Brondby IF. The English club are one of only two teams, along with FaZe Clan, to qualify for the 2019 and the 2020 events. The following clubs have all appeared at a FIFA eClub World Cup in the past:
- Manchester City (2017, 2019, 2020)
- FaZe Clan (2019, 2020)
- Olympique Lyonnais (2017, 2020)
- AS Roma (2017, 2020)
- Mkers (2018, 2020)
- Hashtag United (2018, 2020)
- FC Basel 1893 eSports (2018, 2020)
- Blue United (2018, 2020)
Hashtag United‘s goal difference of +24 was the best of all the qualified teams across the tournament. They were one of the stand-out performers both in attack and defence and, believe it or not, their academy team qualified for the tournament back in 2018.
FC Basel 1893 eSports picked up no fewer than 38 points on the final weekend – the most of any of the 24 teams during that decisive final period of online qualifying.
Team QLASH were a picture of consistency over the qualifying period and picked up a haul of 167 points – the most of any of the qualified teams. Just behind them came FNATIC with 165 points, thanks in no small part to 'Tekkz', whose 94 points were the most of any Xbox player. 'NVD_Hyperr' was not far behind, with 87 points on PlayStation.
FNATIC demonstrated how lethal they can be in front of goal with 'Tekkz' and 'Tom' racking up 175 goals, the most of any team in qualifying.
Over 190 teams took part in qualifying which was a new record, but only the top 24 made it through to the tournament in February.