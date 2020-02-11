Complexity overcome Ellevens in Final Showdown to win FIFA eClub World Cup

Action-packed three days of competitive EA SPORTS FIFA

Ten takeaways following the tournament’s conclusion in Milan The dust has settled on an historic FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ where Complexity Gaming overcame Ellevens in the Final Showdown to become the first North American side to win the tournament. Three FIFA-filled days – in 1v1 and 2v2 format – unfolded in Milan, culminating with 'Joksan' and 'MaXe' getting their hands on $40,000 and 2,000 Global Series Ranking points. After a major milestone was passed en route to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™ with the culmination of FIFA eSports' premier club-team tournament, we bring you ten things we learned from the eClub World Cup. 1) Complexity: The best club team on the planet Twenty-four of the planet’s leading club teams gathered in Milan. Come close of play on Sunday, one remained. 'Joksan' and 'MaXe' guided Complexity to victory at the fourth edition of the eClub World Cup, earning the right to call themselves the best club team on EA SPORTS FIFA. 2) Coveted first major for 'Joksan' One of the more experienced players on the scene having reached a FUT Champions Cup final and last year’s Grand Final, 'Joksan' had never won a FIFA major going into the eClub World Cup. That all changed in Milan with the North American savouring global glory.

© Getty Images

3) Winning duo break into top four As well as bagging $40,000 in prize money, 'Joksan' and 'MaXe' earned 2,000 Global Series points on the back of their victory in Milan. It sees the Americans make a surge up the Global Series Rankings: 'Joksan' is now third in the world on PlayStation while team-mate 'MaXe' sits fourth on Xbox. 4) 'Joksan', 'MaXe' eyeing further global success Winning often intensifies the hunger to collect more titles – and that’s certainly the case with 'Joksan' and 'MaXe'. Not long after their eClub World Cup triumph, the American duo both declared their ambitions of wanting to collect more majors this year in the form of the FIFA eWorld Cup. 5) A whirlwind journey for Sporting Sporting CP Esports reached the quarter-finals at the eClub World Cup. It was only on the eve of the tournament that their participation was confirmed. The Portuguese giants made the most of the opportunity and produced one of the tournament’s memorable moments: snatching a late goal against DUX Gaming in their final group stage game to advance to the knockouts on goal difference.