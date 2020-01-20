FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

'Ollelito' wins his first major championship

Swede, ranked 36th on Xbox, beats ‘Umut’ in the cross-console final

Earns $50,000 prize and 2,000 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Rankings points Olle ‘Ollelito’ Arbin made history by becoming the first Swedish player to lift the FUT Champions Cup on Sunday, seeing off Germany’s ‘Umut’ 4-3 in the Stage III cross-console final in Atlanta, USA. Currently ranked 36th in the world on Xbox, the Team Gullit player collected the majority of the event’s $200,000 purse and earned 2,000 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Rankings points. It is the Swede’s first major championship in competitive EA SPORTS FIFA. “I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless,” he said. “To all of the Swedes who cheered for me this weekend: thank you, especially to my family. Mom, I love you. See you tomorrow." We look back on the third major competitive event of the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 calendar, where 64 leading competitive pros – including many who will be starring at the FIFA eClub World Cup™ next month in Milan – went head-to-head over three days.

© Others

Group stage Only two players finished the group stage with a perfect 5-0 record: ‘Tekkz’ and ‘Tom’. It bodes well for Fnatic, who will have that powerful pairing representing them at next month’s eClub World Cup. Meanwhile, the group stage saw many big-hitters fail to make it past the first hurdle. Current No1 ‘Crazy’, last year’s PlayStation king ‘Nicolas99fc’ and 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup runner-up ‘StefanoPinna’ all failed to make it through to the PlayStation knockouts. It was also a similar theme on Xbox, with heavyweights ‘Dani’, ‘Lyricz’ and ‘Megabit’ all suffering a similar fate.

Round of 16 The knockouts kicked off with a mouth-watering dual between this season’s two previous champions. ‘Tekkz’, the winner of the first FUT Champions Cup of the campaign, took on Stage II victor ‘NRaseck’. Despite ‘Tekkz’ coming off a blistering group stage and ‘NRaseck’ just scraping through to the knockouts, it was the latter who prevailed on penalties with the score locked at 2-2. Elsewhere, former eWorld Cup winners ‘Gorilla’ and ‘MsDossary’ booked their passage to the Xbox quarter-finals, while on PlayStation, British duo ‘Tom’ and ‘Harry’ overcame compatriots ‘EthxnH’ and ‘Stokes’ respectively, setting up a last-eight meeting between the two.

Quarter-finals Plucky Swedish duo ‘OliBoli7’ and ‘Ollelito’ made a name for themselves in Atlanta by storming to the quarter-finals and refusing to stop there. ‘OliBoli7’ and ‘Ollelito’ convincingly dispatched ‘Marko’ and ‘Gorilla’ respectively to march into the semi-finals, which represented uncharted territory for the pair. It was the same for Germany’s ‘Umut’. The Hamburg SV man kept his momentum after an impressive group-stage showing by reaching the semi-finals where Brazil’s ‘Zezinho’ lay in waiting. Meanwhile, ‘NRaseck’ and ‘MsDossary’ powered through to the final four on Xbox, while ‘Tom’ edged ‘Harry’ on penalties in an all-British affair.

Semi-finals PlayStation ‘Tom’ 2-1 ‘OliBoli7’

‘Umut’ 2-1 ‘Zezinho’ Buoyed by that quarter-final win against ‘Harry’ and cheered on by a watching British contingent, ‘Tom’ maintained his winning ways to advance to his first final of the FIFA 20 campaign. ‘Umut’, meanwhile, showed he was a major contender after beating a seasoned professional in ‘Zezinho’. Xbox ‘NRaseck’ 1-1 ‘Ollelito’ (5-6 PSO)

‘Diogo’ 6-2 ‘Msdossary’ A titanic Xbox final between two previous FUT Champions Cup winners - ‘NRaseck’ and ‘MsDossary’ - was denied, with Sweden’s ‘Ollelito’ making ‘NRaseck’ pay the penalty, and Portugal’s ‘Diogo’ making a statement by emphatically beating the Saudi Arabian.

Console finals ‘Tom’ 1-2 ‘Umut’

‘Ollelito’ 2-1 ‘Diogo’ The console finals proved tense and tight affairs. There was added drama on PlayStation where ‘Umut’ bagged the winner against ‘Tom’ with the last kick of the game. ‘Ollelito’, meanwhile, said he was left “speechless” after beating “good friend” ‘Diogo’. Grand final ‘Umut’ 3-4 ‘Ollelito’ As two new names made FUT Champions Cup history, ultimately the event belonged to the Xbox champion. Two action-packed games on PlayStation and Xbox – featuring a plethora of extraordinary goals – concluded with ‘Ollelito’ winning his first major.