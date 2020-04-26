FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

Footballers and eSports players have been competing in eFriendlies

Nations from across the globe have been involved

We reflect on the results and participants

Over 100 games have been played as part of the FIFA eNations StayAndPlay Friendlies, with nations from across the world competing in EA SPORTS FIFA 20. Each nation nominated two players to battle it out against representatives from other countries in their respective region. Many famous eSports and football players took part in this unique activation.

The participants

Teams consisted of two players: one footballer – or celebrity – teaming up with a FIFA eSports player. Some of the biggest names in the competitive FIFA scene took part, such as current top 10 players 'WestHamYago', 'Zezinho' and 'RomaDamie' as well as 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 'Msdossary' and the Colombian FIFA eSports legend 'Janoz'.

There were plenty of big names from the football world, too, with stars like Sergio Agüero, Shinji Okazaki, Diogo Jota, Moanes Dabour, Aleksandr Sobolev, Frank Fabra and many more showcasing their skills on the virtual pitch.