FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

- Footballers and eSports players have been competing in eFriendlies
- Nations from across the globe have been involved
- We reflect on the results and participants
Over 100 games have been played as part of the FIFA eNations StayAndPlay Friendlies, with nations from across the world competing in EA SPORTS FIFA 20. Each nation nominated two players to battle it out against representatives from other countries in their respective region. Many famous eSports and football players took part in this unique activation.
The participants
Teams consisted of two players: one footballer – or celebrity – teaming up with a FIFA eSports player. Some of the biggest names in the competitive FIFA scene took part, such as current top 10 players 'WestHamYago', 'Zezinho' and 'RomaDamie' as well as 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 'Msdossary' and the Colombian FIFA eSports legend 'Janoz'.
There were plenty of big names from the football world, too, with stars like Sergio Agüero, Shinji Okazaki, Diogo Jota, Moanes Dabour, Aleksandr Sobolev, Frank Fabra and many more showcasing their skills on the virtual pitch.
Standout results
Two teams in the Middle East region impressed during the campaign. Israel, who were represented by Roee Feldman and Hoffenheim striker Moanes Dabour, claimed a stunning 9-0 victory over Romania before winning by a seven-goal margin against Turkey.
Only Saudi Arabia, represented by 'Msdossary' and Firas Al-Buraikan, proved a match for the Israelis, eventually winning 6-2 win on aggregate.
In Europe, Germany beat neighbours Austria 12-3 on aggregate. Nico Schlotterbeck shone in the tie, scoring seven times against Austrian striker Michael Gregoritsch.
Malta, meanwhile, surprised everyone by enjoying a fantastic run in which they beat Wales, Portugal, Germany and Saudi Arabia. FIFA eClub World Cup participant Christian Spiteri teamed up with Dunstan Vella, and emerged with the scalps of several sides – including a Portugal team featuring Diogo Mendes and Diogo Jota.
Brazil, with eSports star 'Zezinho' and FIFA Club World Cup participant Everton Ribeiro, also formed an impressive FIFA 20 team and claimed victory in the ‘eSuperclásico de las Americas’ over Argentina’s Sergio Agüero and 'WestHamYago'.
FIFA eFriendlies Home Show
The initiative was rounded up by the FIFA eFriendlies Home Show, an entertainment format which featured eFriendlies and was hosted by TV presenters Layla Anna-Lee and Spencer Owen alongside eSports commentators Brandon Smith, Richard Buckley, Mark Hatcher and Dan Gaskin. Guests such Akinfenwa or Love Island presenter Iain Stirling also took part in the show, which was broadcast on FIFA’s digital channels.
Four matches were featured as part of the live streams, with close results in each game:
Friday
Norway (Andreas Bakken) vs. Denmark (Frederik Fredberg) 2:2
Peru (Yordy Reyna) vs. Mexico (Rodolfo Pizzaro) 1:2
Saturday
Germany (Michael Bittner) vs. Poland (Miłosz Bogdanowski) 4:2
Champions’ game: Alfonso Ramos vs. Francisco Cruz 2:2