FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

Twenty-four teams get FIFA eClub World Cup odyssey under way

Enthralling curtain-raiser sees the completion of Rounds 1-3

Two more days of action in Milan to decide planet’s best EA SPORTS FIFA club team The race to be crowned the best club team on EA SPORTS FIFA began with a bang in Milan on Friday with 24 of the planet’s leading teams getting their FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ campaign under way. An action-packed curtain-raiser saw the completion of Rounds 1-3 of the group stage, which produced captivating 1v1 and 2v2 battles packed with tension, excitement and goals. From titans Fnatic predictably flying high to Italy’s Team QLASH encountering a surprisingly slow start on home soil, get the lowdown on Day One with FIFA.com. Watch Day Two live: FIFA.gg | FIFA.com | Facebook | Twitter | Twitch | YouTube

Day One at the FIFA eClub World Cup in Milan



Group A: Hashtag lead, NEO keeping chase Hashtag United enjoyed a strong start to the eClub World Cup, finishing Day One atop of the ultra-competitive Group A. ‘HashtagHarry’ and ‘HashtagShawrey’ go into tomorrow high on confidence, currently leading a group awash with talent with two more games to go before the knockouts. Hot on their heels is NEO, the group’s top seeds and represented by ‘Gorilla’ and ‘Stokes’ who boast an abundance of tournament know-how. It sets the scene for a tantalising match-up with both sides going head to head tomorrow. FaZe Clan and Nordavind, meanwhile, need a big Day Two if they are to keep their dreams of reaching the knockout stage alive.

© FIFA.com

Group B: Iceman and Cody keeping their cool FC Basel 1893 eSports were in fine form on their second appearance at the eClub World Cup. Argentina’s ‘Nicolas99fc’, the former PlayStation No1, and Germany’s ‘CodyDerFinisher' showed their synergy together in 2v2, as well as producing impressive individual performances. Ellevens, the group's top seeds, are still in pursuit of the No1 spot - while Mkers, Borussia-E-Sports and Movistar Riders are breathing down their neck in a tightly-contested group. Which four teams will book their place in the Round of 16 from Group B?

© FIFA.com

Group C: Fnatic flying high, QLASH start slow It was clear to see why Fnatic were one of the pre-tournament favourites as ‘Tom’ and ‘Tekkz’ enjoyed a blistering start to the tournament. ‘Tom’, ranked eighth in the world, continued his fine recent form by finishing Day One with a 100 per cent record in his 1v1 and 2v2 games. Team QLASH, on the other hand, encountered a much slower start to the tournament. Dubbed one of the teams to watch alongside Fnatic, Team QLASH, who lost all of their 2v2 games, will be hoping for a better showing on Day Two.

© FIFA.com

Group D: Complexity in the mood, Latecomers making presence felt Complexity Gaming lead the way in Group D, carrying their impressive form from North American qualifying into the global finals. 'Joksan' and 'MaXe' will certainly be buoyed by the table going into Day Two. Sporting CP Esports, meanwhile, find themselves third as they chase a knockout berth. It was only on Thursday that their participation at the tournament was confirmed. It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for the Portuguese giants, who replaced Fierce eSports on the eve of the tournament, and they are certainly making the most of the opportunity given to them.

© FIFA.com