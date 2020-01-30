FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7 to 9 February

Twenty-four teams, four sides progress from each group to knockouts

We take a closer look at a tightly contested Group D

Following the conclusion of a qualification process where 190 teams were narrowed down to 24, the eagerly anticipated FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ gets under way on Friday 7 February in Milan, Italy.

The pinnacle event of club team-based competitive FIFA sees the planet’s leading sides vie for global glory in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format, where a total of 100,000 USD and essential Global Series points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020 will also be up for grabs.

FIFA.com takes a look at a tightly contested Group D, which promises to produce many intriguing battles in Milan, as six teams battle for four Round of 16 berths.

MANCHESTER CITY

Players : 'Shellz' | 'Ryan'

: 'Shellz' | 'Ryan' Nationality : England | England

: England | England Global Ranking: 79 | 71

Manchester City are no strangers to the eClub World Cup. By returning to the tournament for a third time, they equal the record set by two-time champions Brondby for the most participations.

British duo ‘Shellz’ and ‘Ryan’ will once again be representing the English giants, who reached the quarter-finals in 2019 after a blistering group stage performance. With lessons learned from last year, City will no doubt be hungry for the 2020 title – and are certainly among this year's favourites after an impressive showing in qualifying, which left them as Group D's No1 seed.