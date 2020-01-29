FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7 to 9 February

Twenty-four teams, four sides progress from each group to knockouts

We take a closer look at a Group C which is stacked with heavyweights

Following the conclusion of a qualification process where 190 teams were narrowed down to 24, the eagerly anticipated FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ gets under way on Friday 7 February in Milan, Italy.

The pinnacle event of club team-based competitive FIFA sees the planet’s leading sides vie for global glory in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format, where a total of 100,000 USD and essential Global Series points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020 will also be up for grabs.

FIFA.com takes a look at a mouth-watering Group C, featuring a number of heavyweights and pre-tournament favourites, as six teams battle for four Round of 16 berths.

FNATIC

Players : 'Tom' | 'Tekkz'

: 'Tom' | 'Tekkz' Nationality : England | England

: England | England Global Ranking: 8 | 2

Fnatic go into the eClub World Cup as one of the pre-tournament favourites and Group C's Pot 1 pick. After winning a staggering seven titles last campaign, ‘Tekkz’ carried that formidable form into FIFA 20 by lifting the first FUT Champions Cup of the year.

‘Tom’, meanwhile, reached his first console final at the FUT Champions Cup Stage III in January, meaning he travels to Milan brimming with confidence after breaking into the world's top ten. Added to the fact both represented England at last year’s FIFA eNations Cup, and thus have 2v2 experience playing together, it is little wonder ‘Tom’ and ‘Tekkz’ are expected to go far at this year’s tournament.