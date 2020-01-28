FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7 to 9 February

Twenty-four teams, four sides progress from each group to knockouts

We take a closer look at an intriguing Group B

Following the conclusion of a qualification process where 190 teams were narrowed down to 24, the eagerly anticipated FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ gets under way on Friday 7 February in Milan, Italy.

The pinnacle event of club team-based competitive FIFA sees the planet’s leading sides vie for global glory in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format, where a total of 100,000 USD and essential Global Series points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020 will also be up for grabs.

FIFA.com takes a look at an intriguing Group B, which boasts a blend of experienced names and in-form players, as six teams battle for four Round of 16 berths.

ELLEVENS

Players : 'PResende7' | 'EthxnH'

: 'PResende7' | 'EthxnH' Nationality : Brazil | England

: Brazil | England Global Ranking: 37 | 32

After an impressing qualifying campaign, Ellevens go into the eClub World Cup as Group B's Pot 1 pick. In Brazil’s 'PResende7', they have an experienced competitor who has played at the last two Grand Finals - the biggest stage of competitive EA SPORTS FIFA.

Emerging talent 'EthxnH', meanwhile, has demonstrated his capabilities by breaking into the FUT Champions Cup and valiantly reaching the knockouts on his debut. Will Ellevens strike a perfect blend of form and experience in Milan?