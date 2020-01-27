FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7 to 9 February

Twenty-four teams, four sides progress from each group to knockouts

We take a closer look at a fiercely competitive Group A Following the conclusion of a qualification process where 190 teams were narrowed down to 24, the eagerly anticipated FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ gets under way on Friday 7 February in Milan, Italy. The pinnacle event of club team-based competitive FIFA sees the planet’s leading sides vie for global glory in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format, where a total of 100,000 USD and essential Global Series points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020 will also be up for grabs. FIFA.com takes a look at the fiercely competitive Group A, which features a number of vastly experienced players, as six teams battle for four Round of 16 berths. NEO Players : 'HugeGorilla' | 'Stokes'

: 'HugeGorilla' | 'Stokes' Nationality : England | England

: England | England Global Ranking: 19 | 16 With a former FIFA eWorld Cup champion and last year's Xbox Global Series Playoff winner in their ranks, NEO are expected to pack a punch at this year’s eClub World Cup. While 2017 EA SPORTS FIFA World Champion 'HugeGorilla' knows what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage, last year’s Xbox Playoff winner and Grand Finalist 'Stokes' has showed his versatility this campaign by reaching the knockouts of the last two FUT Champions Cup on PlayStation.

HASHTAG UNITED Players : 'HashtagHarry' | 'HashtagShawrey'

: 'HashtagHarry' | 'HashtagShawrey' Nationality : England | England

: England | England Global Ranking: 5 | 55 Making their second appearance at the eClub World Cup, Hashtag United will be looking to build on 2018’s quarter-final finish. To help them achieve that, the Tags will be looking towards in-form ‘HashtagHarry’, who has been upwardly mobile in the global rankings after an impressive FIFA 20 campaign so far. Combined with the synergy he and team-mate 'HashtagShawrey' possess, Hashtag certainly cannot be overlooked at this year’s competition. FAZE CLAN Players : 'Tass' | 'Mino7x'

: 'Tass' | 'Mino7x' Nationality : England | France

: England | France Global Ranking: 118 | 29 This year’s eClub World Cup marks a second successive appearance for FaZe Clan, who boast a nice blend of form and experience in their side. ‘Mino7x’ is enjoying a strong season so far, with the Frenchman rising through the rankings after some impressive performances. 'Tass', meanwhile, brings a wealth of tournament experience having competed at three Grand Finals. GILLETTE INFINITY ESPORTS Players : 'SibWolf' | 'Janoz'

: 'SibWolf' | 'Janoz' Nationality : Colombia | Colombia

: Colombia | Colombia Global Ranking: 280 | 17 Gillette Infinity Esports qualified for the eClub World Cup via the South American region. Can they replicate their continental success on the global stage? They boast one of the indefatigable veterans of the scene in 'Janoz', who reached the Final Showdown of the FIFA eWorld Cup all the way back in 2011, and brings a plethora of tournament know-how.