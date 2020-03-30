FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

The top players and countries as well as the biggest surprises and comebacks

Review of the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series

Highlights from this season With the season coming to an unexpected halt for obvious reasons, it is a good time to take a look back at the highlights so far and pick out the top players, best-performing countries and the biggest surprises and comebacks of the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series. Top players A surprise package and a seasoned veteran sit proudly atop the respective Global Series rankings, with newcomer 'Qlash Crazy' leading the PlayStation standings and 'Tekkz' again the pick of the crop on the Xbox. Running 'Tekkz' close on the Xbox are former FIFA eWorld Cup winner and last year’s runner-up 'MsDossary', as well as 'NRaseck7', one of the most consistent players of recent years, who also took out his first FUT Champions Cup this year. On the PlayStation, Brazil’s 'Zezinho' recorded a sensational FUT Champions Cup win which puts him up into second spot in the rankings. Just behind him comes 'Hashtag Tom', who has been voted best player of the current season by the community on Twitter on more than one occasion.

Biggest surprises The Global Series has had its fair share of eye-openers thus far, not least the winners of the various FUT Champions Cups – 'NRaseck7', 'Zezinho' and 'olellito' – and Complexity Gaming taking home the FIFA eClub World Cup with their players 'VIP Maxe' and 'Joksan'. 'QLASH Crazy' was an unknown quantity going into the season but currently occupies the summit of the PlayStation rankings, while Brazil’s 'Zezinho' has been another positive surprise, making his way up to number two with a string of consistent performances. Young gun 'HSV_Umut' has also been among the biggest surprises on the PlayStation, alongside 'Hashtag Harry' who is fast earning a reputation as a FIFA legend. Over on the Xbox, Portugal’s 'SCP Diogo' has caught the eye with some standout performances, while 'Lyricz' and 'SpiderKong' have also emerged from the pack this season. Strongest countries Brazil are the best represented nation at the moment in the top 10 of both rankings, closely followed by England, while Germany also have a number of players in both the top 10 and the top 30. After them comes a whole host of different nations whose players are on the FIFA.gg lists, including current FIFA eNations Cup holders France who have three players in the Top 30 of both rankings.

