Complexity takes FIFA eClub World Cup crown

'Zezinho' first South American to win FUT Champions Cup

Overview of all events in February en route to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020 Another exciting month has come to an end with teams and players writing new chapters in eSport history. There were two majors in February with the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ in Milan and the FUT Champions Cup in Paris, while the first national teams have been selected with a view to the FIFA eNations Cup 2020™. We bring you an overview of the main tournaments in February and those who took home the silverware. FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 A veritable highlight of the season came right at the beginning of February in Milan with the latest edition of the FIFA eClub World Cup. Emotions ran high in both the 1v1 and 2v2 formats, with Complexity being crowned FIFA eClub World Cup champions for the current season. The American side defeated Gareth Bale’s Ellevens in a very tight contest to become the third club team champion after Brondby eSports (2017, 2018) and KiNG eSports (2019).

FUT Champions Cup The FIFA eClub World Cup was not the only major tournament en route to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020 in February, however. 'Zezinho' from Brazil wrote history in Paris by becoming the first South American to win a FUT Champions Cup. Long-time rivals 'Tekkz' and 'MsDossary' – currently No.1 and No.2 in the world rankings – locked horns once again with the Saudi Arabian getting the better of his opponent this time around, only to come up short against the Brazilian in the final. Official Country Qualifier: Poland Poland hosted a national qualifier ahead of the FIFA eNations Cup 2020 and selected four players who will represent the country en route to the offline event in May 2020. FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 participant and former Grand Finalist 'Damie' was one of the four players chosen by Poland.