FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

Due to unforeseen reasons, Sporting CP have replaced Fierce eSports at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™. Fierce eSports are unfortunately no longer eligible to compete at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 in Milan due to a player being unable to attend the event.

With the FIFA eClub World Cup being a team-based competition and as a team must be represented by the same two players for the full duration of the event (online qualification and final event), only those two players are eligible to compete at the tournament. They can therefore not be replaced by another player as part of their squad.