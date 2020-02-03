FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7-9 February

Who will be crowned the best club team on competitive FIFA?

Previews: Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D Forty-eight players, 24 sides, one prize – the planet’s leading EA SPORTS FIFA club teams will vie for global glory from 7 to 9 February at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™. Following a qualification process which saw 190 outfits compete for 24 berths, history will be made at the tournament in Milan, Italy with a new team-based side being crowned the world’s best. Strap yourself in for an action-packed three days which will feature a host of competitive FIFA heavyweights – from former world champions ‘MrDone’ and ‘HugeGorilla’ to PlayStation No1 ‘QLASH_Crazy' and Xbox titan ‘Tekkz’.

Format Players will compete in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format, starting with four groups of six. Each team will face one another three times: the first on Xbox or PlayStation in a 1v1, the second on the other console in a 1v1, and the third in a 2v2 format. Teams can thus win up to nine points per match-set. Ahead of the tournament, each team will have shared their preferred console for the 2v2 games and an on-site draft will be used to determine which ones are used: PlayStation or Xbox. The top four ranked sides from each group will advance to the knockouts, beginning with the Round of 16. Teams will compete in a single-elimination format that will be played over the course of two games: the first being a 1v1 and second 2v2. In the event that both teams are tied after those two games, a third match in 1v1 format will be used to determine the winner. The selection of the respective consoles used in the first 1v1 and the 2v2 game are based on the performances of the individual teams after the group stage.

Where to watch FIFA's and EA SPORTS' channels: FIFA.gg﻿

FIFA.com

Facebook

Twitch

Twitter

YouTube