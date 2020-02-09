Complexity triumph at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020

'Joksan' and 'MaXe' share joy of scooping title for North America

Both of their sights on another global title this year: the eWorld Cup

Over 190 teams started out in FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ qualifying. Twenty-four reached Milan. Come end of play on Sunday, after a competitive EA SPORTS FIFA extravaganza in the fabled Italian city, 'Joksan' and 'MaXe' had led USA’s Complexity to global glory after a penalty shoot-out win against Ellevens.

The Americans smiled broadly as they held a giant Visa cheque for $40,000 and a plaque signifying their status as club world champions.

The duo, who each collected 2,000 Global Series Points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™, could not hide their delight after bringing a world title to North America.

“It means a lot to us to win it. Complexity have been supporting 'MaXe' and I throughout the year, so we’re both happy to bring home success for them," 'Joksan' told FIFA.com. “I’ve never won a FIFA [major], so this is one of the best days of my life.

“As FIFA players, our dream is to win majors and World Cups because so few players have actually won majors," said 'MaXe'. “It’s even more meaningful to us because we’re from North America and we’re not regarded as the best region in competitive FIFA. It’s nice to bring one home for NA!”