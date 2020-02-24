‘Zezinho’ wins FUT Champions Cup Stage IV in Paris

Brazilian beat former World Champion ‘MsDossary’ in cross-console final

Becomes first South American player to win the tournament Brazil’s ‘Zezinho’ picked up his first FUT Champions Cup and, in doing so, became the first South American player to claim the title. The Benfica man was overcome with emotion after beating 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup winner ‘MsDossary’ in the cross-console decider. “It means so much to me,” said ‘Zezinho’ after picking up his first trophy. “I didn’t expect to go this far at the tournament. For me, ‘MsDossary’ is still the best. I can’t believe this is my trophy.” As well as bagging a $50,000 prize, ‘Zezinho’ also picked up 2,000 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Rankings points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™. “I’m going to save it for college,” said the Brazilian, when asked what he was going to do with his winnings. “I want to go to college when I’m finished playing FIFA.”

Group stage Sixty-four leading competitive EA SPORTS FIFA pros gathered in Paris, with the numbers trimmed to 32 after the conclusion of the group stage. Just two players entered the knockouts with a perfect record: ‘Dylo’ and ‘Prohunter’. The Frenchman and German got off to a blistering start and were the only players to sign off the group stage with a 5-0 record. Among those joining the likes of ‘Janoz’, ‘DullenMike’ and ‘NYC_Chris’ in exiting the tournament at the first hurdle was 2015 FIFA Puskas Award winner Wendell Lira. The Brazilian, representing Sporting CP eSports, was making his FUT Champions Cup debut.

Round of 16 Titanic clashes ensued as the knockouts got under way with heavyweights of the competitive FIFA scene going head to head. 2017 FIFA eWorld Cup champion ‘Gorilla’ edged ‘NRaseck7’ on penalties while last month’s FUT Champions Cup winner ‘Ollelito’ eliminated 2015 eWorld Cup champion ‘MrDone’. Meanwhile, ‘Zezinho’ got the better of ‘Paulo Neto’ in an all-Brazilian clash as ‘MsDossary’ saw off world No3 ‘SCP Diogo’. Despite his 100 per cent record in the groups, ‘Prohunter’ bowed out at the hands of ‘XImpact10’. Quarter-finals Buoyed by playing on home soil, three French players found themselves in the quarter-finals. ‘Mino7x’ and ‘Maestro’ marched into the semis with victories over ‘XImpact10’ and ‘Tom’ respectively. ‘Dylo’, however, exited the tournament when his unbeaten run was brought to an end by ‘Lukas’. Elsewhere, ‘Tekkz’ edged ‘Resende’, ‘MsDossary’ ended the reign of previous champion ‘Ollelito’, and ‘Zezinho’ continued his fine form with a victory over ‘OliBoli’.

Semi-finals PlayStation ‘Lukas’ 3-3 ‘Prinsipe’ (4-3 PSO)

‘Maestro’ 0-1 ‘Zezinho’ ‘Zezinho’ put his semi-final defeat in January’s FUT Champions Cup behind him by advancing to the PlayStation decider. Standing in his way of winning the console final was Germany’s ‘Lukas’ who kept his cool to advance with a shoot-out win over ‘Prinsipe’. Xbox ‘Mino7x’ 4-5 'MsDossary'

‘Felipe I5I’ 0-4 ‘Tekkz’ Those dreaming of a mouth-watering Xbox decider got their wish as heavyweights ‘MsDossary’ and ‘Tekkz’, two of the world’s leading players who were embroiled in a long-running rivalry last season, were drawn against each other in the console final.

Console finals ‘Lukas’ 2-3 ‘Zezinho’

‘MsDossary’ 2-2 ‘Tekkz’ (3-2 PSO) The console finals were decided by the smallest of margins with ‘MsDossary’ and ‘Tekkz’ needing penalties to decide their titanic match-up. “When we play the game, we play like rivals. Outside the pitch, we respect each other and our history,” said the Saudi Arabian after the victory. ‘Zezinho’, meanwhile, edged closer to a maiden title with a win in the PlayStation final. Grand Final ‘Zezinho’ 3-1 ‘MsDossary’ After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, ‘Zezinho’ claimed his first trophy after winning the PlayStation leg 2-0. “I’m playing the best, in my opinion, in the history of FIFA,” the Brazilian said of ‘MsDossary’.