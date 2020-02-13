Sandra Zigic one of Croatia's most experienced players

Set to compete with her side in Cyprus Cup this March

"We can learn a lot from Italy in terms of women's football"

After Croatia's success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in Russia, the exploits of the national team was on everyone’s lips back home. It came as no surprise when, later that same year, Luka Modric was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2018 for his achievements. Currently sixth in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, Croatia are indisputably one of best teams in the world and are enjoying a level of success that their women counterparts can only dream of.

“After the World Cup, there was a lot of talk and a lot of positivity about football in Croatia. The federation have tried to do more positive things for women’s football,” said international defender Sandra Zigic, who has been wearing her country’s colours since 2005. “As far as I know, they started to organise more football camps for the younger generations. They have also tried to make sure we have better conditions for the women’s national team. It’s getting better, but we still have a lot of work to do. But, basically, you can see some improvement – which is good.”

That improvement has also been reflected in the team’s standing in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking. From when the ranking was first introduced in July 2003 until August 2005, Croatia occupied 44th place, a target they've been chasing ever since. In the latest release (December 2019), the team ranked 52nd – an improvement of two places on the previous edition and of four places over the course of 2019. It is certainly a small step in the right direction even if there is a long road ahead.

Zigic, who currently plays for AC Milan, knows this better than anyone. "We can definitely learn a lot from what Italy did, and how they approach women’s football, which has really exploded there. All the national team players are treated as such by the public, the press and the media, but especially by the fans. I think it is all about promotion, about putting us out there and getting us seen. That is what’s lacking right now in Croatia for the female national team."