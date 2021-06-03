FIFA PlayOn Podcast series
With one year to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the FIFA PlayOn Podcast returns for season two. Hosted by former England Women’s footballer and pundit Eniola Aluko and Spanish-German singer-songwriter Alvaro Soler, the podcast features interviews with iconic players and game changing musicians as they explore the interplay between music and football in their lives.
Each podcast episode brings us legends of the game and musical artists as guests, shows our two hosts go head to head and revisits football’s greatest moments. We also hear from football legends reminiscing on their favourite music moments, players and goals from past FIFA World Cups.
Season two of PlayOn kicks-off on 17 November 2021 with new episodes releasing weekly, every Wednesday. The Official PlayOn playlist will be continually updated throughout the season with featured tracks chosen by our hosts and special guests - make sure you check it out on Spotify.