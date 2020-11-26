Achraf Bencharki dreaming of second Champions League crown

Moroccan has played professionally in Africa, Asia and Europe

Helped Zamalek to Egypt Cup, CAF Super Cup and Egyptian Super Cup Zamalek’s Moroccan forward Achraf Bencharki will have another title shot this Friday, when his side take on fellow Egyptians Al Ahly for the 2020 CAF Champions League crown and the right to represent Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™. Bencharki started his professional career at Maghreb de Fes before a 2016 move to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, with whom he won a domestic league championship as well as the 2017 Champions League title. During the latter, he also finished as second-highest scorer, netting five goals, including one in the first leg of the final against Al Ahly, the same club he will face on Friday. While relatively inexperienced at the time of that final in 2017, Bencharki subsequently enjoyed stints in Asia and Europe and will be hoping to draw on that experience when his current side go up against their arch-rivals for the continental crown.

© Getty Images

Accumulating experience After winning the 2017 Champions League, Bencharki participated in that year’s FIFA Club World Cup in UAE, starting Wydad’s first game against Mexico’s Pachuca. The CONCACAF champions prevailed that day with a solitary goal deep in added time, and the Moroccan then sat on the bench in the match for fifth place against AFC champions Urawa Reds of Japan. A month after that tournament, Bencharki joined Saudi heavyweights Al Hilal, participating in the AFC Champions League and winning the Saudi league in 2018. He followed that with his first professional experience in Europe, joining French club Lens on loan. “I gained extensive experience playing for a year and a half with Wydad and winning the Moroccan league and Champions League with them,” Bencharki said of his professional career. “After that, I had a good spell with Al Hilal before realising my ambition of playing in Europe, which was a great experience for me.”

© Others