Visa cardholders in Qatar have an exclusive presale window for FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ tickets from today until 21 January

Prices start at QAR 10, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis for the tournament, the first match of which will take place on 4 February

Strict COVID-19 safety measures designed to safeguard the well-being of fans will be in place throughout the tournament

Starting today, 18 January 2021, at 12:00 AST / 10:00 CET, Visa cardholders in Qatar have the chance to purchase tickets during exclusive Visa Presale for the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ presented by Alibaba Cloud.

Fans have an exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets on FIFA.com/tickets by using a Visa card until 12:00 AST / 10:00 CET on 21 January. Visa, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fan ticket purchases for the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™.

A range of affordable tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with prices ranging from QAR 10 for a category 3 ticket for the first five matches up to QAR 300 for a category 1 ticket for the final.

COVID-19 measures

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the host country will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition. Additional information on coronavirus safety measures for this event can be found on FIFA.com. At this time, only residents with QIDs, Gulf Cooperation Council citizens and those with exceptional entry permits (EEPs) can enter the country, subject to State of Qatar visa and entry protocols.

Attendees will be required to present either a negative COVID-19 antigen test, a positive COVID-19 antibodies test or record of a full vaccination. At the stadiums and surrounding precincts, attendees must wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, undergo a temperature check on arrival and show the status of their Ehteraz track and trace application. Clinics will be set up within each tournament venue to treat anyone who displays COVID-19 symptoms.

Six teams

The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ will see the world’s top teams come together next month to compete for the most prestigious honour in global club football. Matches will kick off on 4 February, with the final taking place on 11 February.

In addition to home team Al-Duhail SC, powerhouses Al Ahly SC, FC Bayern Munich, Ulsan Hyundai FC and Tigres UANL have joined the line-up for the tournament. The field will be completed by the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores final, which is scheduled for 30 January. More information on the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 is available on FIFA.com.

Last-minute sales

A last-minute sales phase, giving fans a final chance to purchase any remaining tickets, will take place following the exclusive Visa Presale. Tickets will be available via FIFA.com/tickets.