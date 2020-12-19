Ulsan come from behind to prevail over Persepolis 2-1

K-League side win the Asian Champions League for second time in their history

Ulsan to represent Asia at FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ Korea Republic’s Ulsan Hyundai won the 2020 AFC Champions League on Saturday, overcoming an early setback to defeat Iranian side Persepolis 2-1. Brazilian Junior Negrao scored both of his team’s goals, helping Ulsan to secure the Asian title for the second time in their history, after they previously emerged victorious in 2012. With this victory, Ulsan made amends for some of the domestic mishaps they have suffered over the past couple of seasons, having finished as runners-up in the last two Korean title races and in this year’s Korean Cup final. Today’s continental achievement more than makes up for it. Consequently, Ulsan will represent Asia in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™, which will be held in Qatar from 1 to 11 February 2021. The South Koreans could potentially face off against footballing giants such as European champions Bayern Munich and Egypt’s Al Ahly.

HIGHLIGHTS | 🇮🇷 Persepolis FC 1-2 Ulsan Hyundai 🇰🇷



🎥 A Junior Negrao brace crowns Ulsan Hyundai Champions of Asia for the second time! #ACLFinal | #ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/cyBswmOy8z — #ACLFinal (@TheAFCCL) December 19, 2020

AFC Champions League final Persepolis 1 (Mehdi Abdi 45’) Ulsan 2 (Junior Negrao 45'+4, 55’ pen) Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar The game The Iranians started the match strongly, and almost opened the scoring when Milad Sarlak sent in a cross that just evaded Mehdi Abdi, depriving Persepolis of a valuable opportunity. Ulsan responded well, Yoon Bitgaram striking the left-hand post with a powerful shot at the conclusion of a brilliant attack. Persepolis managed to open the scoring when Abdi drove forward and fired home from just inside the box (45’). Just before half-time, Ulsan won a penalty: Negrao’s initial effort was saved, but the composed No9 stroked home the rebound to level the score. The South Korean side began the second half as they had ended the first, earning another penalty after a handball in the area. This time, Negrao made no mistake at the first attempt (55’). The Iranians pushed hard to get back in the game and squandered several viable opportunities, but Ulsan’s defence held firm, and the game ended 2-1.

AFC Champions League Final: Persepolis 1-2 Ulsan



Ulsan pose for a photo before the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan Hyundai's players pose for photo before the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Persepolis huddle ahead of the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Persepolis players huddle ahead of the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

A Persepolis fan holds up a flag before kick-off of the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Persepolis's fan during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Sin Jinho of Ulsan during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Sin Jin Ho of Ulsan Hyundai during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Mehdi Abdi of Persepolis celebrates with his team-mates AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Mehdi Abdi of Persepolis celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Persepolis' forward Mehdi Abdi Qara (C) celebrates with his team after scoring during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Persepolis' forward Mehdi Abdi Qara (C) celebrates with his team after scoring during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Mehdi Abdi of Persepolis celebrates with his team-mates after scoring during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Mehdi Abdi of Persepolis celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Mehdi Shiri of Persepolis and Kim Insung of Ulsan Hyundai chase the ball during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Mehdi Shiri of Persepolis and Kim In-sung of Ulsan Hyundai chase the ball aduring the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Yoon Bitgaram of Ulsan shoots at goal during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Yoon Bit-garam of Ulsan Hyundai shoots at goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Siamak Nemati of Persepolis controls the ball during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Siamak Nemati of Persepolis controls the ball during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Junior Negrao of Ulsan misses a penalty but scores the rebound AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Junior Negrao of Ulsan Hyundai misses a penalty but scores the rebound during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao shoots to score during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao shoots to score during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Junior Negrao and Kim Insung of Ulsan celebrate AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Junior Negrao and Kim In-sung in Ulsan Hyundai celebrate after Negrao scored during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao shoots to score during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao shoots to score during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Junior Negrao of Ulsan celebrates after his first goal during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Junior Negrao of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates after his first goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan captain Shin Hojin lifts the AFC Champions League trophy AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan Hyundai captain, Ho-Jin Shin, lifts the AFC Champions League after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan Hyundai celebrate after the AFC Champions League final AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan Hyundai celebrate after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan captain Shin Hojin lifts the AFC Champions League AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan Hyundai captain, Ho-Jin Shin, lifts the AFC Champions League after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Ulsan celebrate winning the AFC Champions League AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Yoon Bitgaram wins the player of the tournament award for the AFC Champions League 2020 AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Yoon Bit-garam of Ulsan Hyundai collects the best player of the tournament award from Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, head of the QFA, after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Fireworks after the AFC Champions League final at Al Janoub Stadium AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: General view of Al Janoub Stadium after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) © Getty Images 1 / 26



















































Under the spotlight Brazilian Junior Negrao was the undisputed hero of the game, scoring twice to clinch the title for his team. He proved a threat for the Iranian defenders throughout the encounter, causing havoc with his dribbling skills and pace. His brace takes his total for the tournament to seven goals, which makes him the joint top scorer with Al Nassr’s Abderrazak Hamdallah. Awards Tournament top scorer: Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah (Al Nassr), 7 goals (played fewer minutes than Negrao) Fair Play Award: Ulsan (Korea Republic) Player of the Tournament: Yoon Bitgaram (Ulsan)