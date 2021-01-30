7

goals is what makes Cristiano Ronaldo the leading marksman in the competition’s history, having netted once for Manchester United in 2008, four times for Real Madrid in 2016 and twice for the same side the following year. Gareth Bale is next on six goals, while Cesar Delgado, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have five apiece. All of Suarez’s goals came at Japan 2015, making him the leading marksman at one edition.