Tigres back in action in the Concacaf Champions League this Wednesday

Rodriguez aiming to make it to Qatar in 2021 and 2022

"Every game’s a final from here on"

Life is going pretty well for Luis Rodriguez these days. He is about to appear in the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Champions League with Tigres, he has earned a place in the Mexico squad under Gerardo Martino, and, most importantly of all, his family have put their health problems behind them.

Before joining Tigres in 2016, the man they call Chaka left Monterrey to further his career at San Luis and then Chiapas. It was then, far from home, that he received some very bad news.

“My wife had cancer in 2015,” Rodriguez explained. “She was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which hadn’t spread to her bone marrow. She was in treatment for a year, with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. She was back and forth from Monterrey for treatment. When we talk about it she makes light of it, but it’s a huge challenge for the person who has to deal with it and for their family.”

His wife’s illness has shaped his character and his life. “It helped me to mature in various ways,” he said. “We see life differently now. We know that we’re here today but that tomorrow we don’t know. We enjoy other things. We focus on other things and our priorities have definitely changed.”

Back home

To be closer to his family, Rodriguez made the move back to Monterrey, this time to play for Tigres, the arch rivals of the team he started out with.

“I’ll be honest: I wanted to go back to Los Rayados, because that’s where I came through,” he said. “Then the talk turned to me moving to Tigres, and I had no problem with that because I’d be going back to my hometown. It also appealed to me because of the fans and what Tigres represent. I was a bit scared because I know Tuca [Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti] is strict and demanding, and I know the players they’ve got. But there’s competition anywhere you go.”

Rodriguez had to fight hard to earn a place in a side with some big names. Given few opportunities to begin with, he had to draw on all his mental strength to keep his faith before eventually becoming an undisputed starter.

“Yes, it was a struggle getting some game time,” he explained. “You’ve always got two or three players for each position here, so I had to work hard to get a starting place. I always knew that I had a bigger challenge here than at other clubs. I spoke about it with my dad and my wife, though, and I said to them that the only thing could happen, with so many good players here, is that I would become a better player. Even if I wasn’t going to get a game, I’d shine with another team.”