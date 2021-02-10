Shenawy failed to establish himself during first spell at Al Ahly SC

Upon returning in 2016, he became first choice for club and country

After fulfilling a dream against FC Bayern München, he is now hoping for a podium finish Mental strength plays a key role in every sport, and football is no exception. Many players have great potential yet never manage to fulfil it. To do that and enjoy an enduring career, resilience and the ability to deal with pressure are essential. A case in point is Al Ahly SC and Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, who only played one official game during his first spell at the club in 2008. It was against ENPPI Club, and the Red Devils, having already wrapped up the Egyptian league, fielded a team of youngsters and regular substitutes. The ensuing three-goal defeat did nothing to enhance the reputation of the young keeper, who did not start another game and was soon deemed surplus to requirements. After parting company with the Cairo giants, El Shenawy’s search for new opportunities took him to El Gouna, a picturesque Red Sea resort near the city of Hurghada, some 450 kilometres from the capital. However, when he got there, he learned that the local team had already signed another promising keeper - Sherif Ekramy - and that the journey had been in vain. Undeterred, El Shenawy returned to Cairo and joined Tala'ea El Geish. That was followed by loan spells with El Entag El Harby and Haras El Hodoud, and a permanent move to Petrojet in 2013. Three years later, an unmissable opportunity came knocking: the chance to return to Al Ahly. So good had his performances been, that officials at the club were determined to secure the services of the same player they had let go eight years previously.

Seek and you will find El Shenawy's return to the Red Devils changed the course of his career. As fate would have it, Sherif Ekramy – who El Gouna had signed instead of him in 2008 – was then their first-choice keeper. This time, however, the new man made the No1 shirt his own and soon hit the heights with Al Ahly. Shenawy also became a regular starter with the national team, going on to play two of the Pharaohs’ three games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. Then in 2020 he tasted continental glory in the CAF Champions League, earning his side their place at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™. Victory in their opening game against Al Duhail SC allowed him to fulfil his dream of playing against FC Bayern München and meeting Manuel Neuer, who he considers the best goalkeeper in the world.

© Getty Images